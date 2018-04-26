What if we told you that you could finally combine your love of Asian food and 10-pin bowling? That's right, this very specific dream of yours has come true at last!

"Wok & Bowl" is a knockout package where you can enjoy an evening of bowling followed by tasty Mao dishes in any Leisureplex Dublin location excluding their Coolock branch — so you can now chow down after a bowling showdown.

To celebrate this package, we're giving away an evening of bowling at a Leisureplex of your choice, followed by Mao At Home goodness for one lucky winner and five of their mates.

Nothing says, "you're one of my closest friends" quite like treating someone to free food and throwing sports.

If you've never eaten Mao At Home in your time, you need to know these guys are passionate about goodness and delivering the "real flavours of Asian cuisine", as well as providing a healthy alternative. Using the freshest of ingredients, Mao At Home is all about giving you guilt-free fare.

Here's a taste of what you could be enjoying...

For your chance to win Mao At Home and an evening of bowling for six people, simply tag a friend and state which Leisureplex location you'd prefer to have your Mao meal delivered to in the comment section below.

Best of luck!

