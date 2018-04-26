Sponsored

You And Five Mates Can Bag A FREE Evening Of Asian Cuisine And Bowling — Here's How

Let's wok and bowl

Mao New

What if we told you that you could finally combine your love of Asian food and 10-pin bowling? That's right, this very specific dream of yours has come true at last!

"Wok & Bowl" is a knockout package where you can enjoy an evening of bowling followed by tasty Mao dishes in any Leisureplex Dublin location excluding their Coolock branch — so you can now chow down after a bowling showdown.

To celebrate this package, we're giving away an evening of bowling at a Leisureplex of your choice, followed by Mao At Home goodness for one lucky winner and five of their mates.

Nothing says, "you're one of my closest friends" quite like treating someone to free food and throwing sports.

If you've never eaten Mao At Home in your time, you need to know these guys are passionate about goodness and delivering the "real flavours of Asian cuisine", as well as providing a healthy alternative. Using the freshest of ingredients, Mao At Home is all about giving you guilt-free fare.

Here's a taste of what you could be enjoying...

Mao Bowl
Mao New

For your chance to win Mao At Home and an evening of bowling for six people, simply tag a friend and state which Leisureplex location you'd prefer to have your Mao meal delivered to in the comment section below.

Best of luck!

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Lovin Dublin

Written By

Lovin Dublin

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
You And Five Mates Can Bag A FREE Evening Of Asian Cuisine And Bowling — Here's How
You And Five Mates Can Bag A FREE Evening Of Asian Cuisine And Bowling — Here's How
PICS: Live Where The Mountains Meet The City In These New Rathfarnham Homes
PICS: Live Where The Mountains Meet The City In These New Rathfarnham Homes
Eight Unique Shows You Can Catch At Dublin Dance  Festival 2018
Eight Unique Shows You Can Catch At Dublin Dance  Festival 2018
Want To Transform Your Teeth WITHOUT Getting Metal Braces? Here's How It's Done
Want To Transform Your Teeth WITHOUT Getting Metal Braces? Here's How It's Done
Roberta's Is Throwing A Major 'Brunch Special' Next Bank Holiday Monday — Here's The Suss
Roberta's Is Throwing A Major 'Brunch Special' Next Bank Holiday Monday — Here's The Suss
This 'Planquet' Will Run For Seven Days On South William Street From Next Tuesday
This 'Planquet' Will Run For Seven Days On South William Street From Next Tuesday
Eight Things To Do In Dublin 8 For Less Than €20
Eight Things To Do In Dublin 8 For Less Than €20
We Need To Talk About The Brunch Menu At Boeuf On South William Street
We Need To Talk About The Brunch Menu At Boeuf On South William Street
Seven Persuasive Reasons To Take Up Yoga In Dublin Right Now
Seven Persuasive Reasons To Take Up Yoga In Dublin Right Now
Six Cultural Experiences You Can Discover While Cycling Around Dublin
Six Cultural Experiences You Can Discover While Cycling Around Dublin
Five Signs You're Probably Ready To Buy Your First Home
Five Signs You're Probably Ready To Buy Your First Home
Six Best Ways To Boost Your Sense Of Wellbeing In Dublin
Six Best Ways To Boost Your Sense Of Wellbeing In Dublin
Hidden Down A Lane In Smithfield A New Sushi Bar Is Rolling Out Some Serious Eats
Feature

Hidden Down A Lane In Smithfield A New Sushi Bar Is Rolling Out Some Serious Eats
PICS: Live Where The Mountains Meet The City In These New Rathfarnham Homes
Sponsored

PICS: Live Where The Mountains Meet The City In These New Rathfarnham Homes
You Can Now Buy a Repeal Jumper With Maser's Iconic Artwork On It
News

You Can Now Buy a Repeal Jumper With Maser's Iconic Artwork On It
PICS: 'Hands Down The Best Value For Money Full Irish You'll Get In Dublin'
Dublin

PICS: 'Hands Down The Best Value For Money Full Irish You'll Get In Dublin'

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
Dublin

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
Dublin

10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
Dublin

An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety
News

PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin