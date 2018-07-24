Sponsored

Six Pairs Of Women's Trainers You Need To Nail This Year's Sports Chic Trend

Sporty Girl

It wouldn't be summer without daycent summer trainers that can take you from a day at the beach or cliff walking to strolling around town with friends.

It's probably the most important piece in any summer wardrobe!

JD on Mary Street has an amazing selection of women's runners that will not only keep your feet happy in the gym but will also have you looking on trend at your next bbq or summer festival.

Adidas Originals Samba Rose Women's

Be still our beating hearts!

If you love old-school style then you have got to get your hands on these women's super versatile Samba Rose trainers from Adidas Originals.

Go for urban office vibes and pair with cropped trousers or culottes or turn them out with shorts or a skirt for a weekend look.

Price: €100

Adidas Cropped

PUMA RS-0 Play Women's

For the gal who loves being different.

No sport-inspired wardrobe would be complete without these 1980's video game inspired trainers. They come in an exclusive to JD, bold black colourway with pink and orange detailing to ensure you stand out when you step out.

You can easily take these from the gym to a night-time gig!


Price: €110

Puma Cropped

Fila Disruptor II Women's

Channel your inner Claudia Schiffer with these '90s revival vibes. These throwback kicks come in another JD exclusive, fresh white colourway, keeping their classic silhouette and signature sporty vibes.

Price: €95

Fila Disruptor Ii Women27 S

via GIPHY

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 Women's

These kicks are seriously versatile - wear them to Sunday brunch, to the beach or for your weekly shopping spree!

They've been 7 years in the making and these trainers from Nike have reached a new level of comfort and a new level of style.

They're built with a featherweight Flyknit upper in a white colourway, wrapping the foot in snug, sock-like comfort, whilst Flywire tech brings a locked-down fit.

This hardworking trainer is the ideal fit for someone who is serious about their trainers and serious about their style.

Price: €210

Nike Air Vapormax Flyeknit 2 Women27 S

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Women's

This legendary style will have you looking flawless at any festival like EP or Castlepalooza!

This new take on the '82 icon is built with a premium leather upper in a fresh white colourway.

Make the most of the pink accents, including the signature Nike Swoosh by pairing them with a summer dress and a denim jacket.

Price: €100

Nike Air Force 1 2707 Lv8 Women27 S

Nike Air Max 97 OG Women's

We love when fashion is inspired by art and architecture so the Air Max 97 OG trainers from Nike are definitely up our street.

Inspired by the sleek look of high-speed Japanese bullet trains, they're built with a synthetic leather and textile upper in a JD-exclusive Guava colourway.

Ideal for anyone who loves to wear athleisure on their comfy days!

Price: €180

Nike Air Max 97 Og Women27 S

And you know what they say, you never can have too many trainers.

If these trainers are a little bit of you then get down to JD on Mary Street for all these looks and more!

