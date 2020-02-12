Close

  • You can get McDonald's Big Mac Special Sauce gift wrapped for bae this Valentine's Day

By Brian Dillon

February 12, 2020 at 3:52pm

Sponsored

This is not a drill. NOT a drill. You can now get limited edition McDonald's Big Mac Special Sauce pots for the first time ever in Irish restaurants.

If that doesn't scream 'perfect Valentine's gift', then I don't know what does. Forget the flowers, forget the teddy bear and forget the chocolates. A pot of limited edition McDonald's Big Mac Special Sauce is where it's at.

And it turns out that you can actually get it gift-wrapped for your bae this Valentine's Day. N'awwwww.

What says 'I love you' more than a pot of Big Mac Special Sauce?

Big Mac Special Sauce

So, how do you get your hands on the Big Mac Special Sauce? Well, when you purchase these pots of Big Mac Special Sauce this Friday, February 14 in three select McDonald's restaurants, they'll gift wrap it for you to present it to your boo.

Now, there are only 400 wrapped pots available. So if you really love your partner, then you'll act fast. You'll also get an adorable little red McDonald's gift bag with a McDonald's Valentine’s Day card inside.

These pots of absolute joy are only available from McDonald’s Grafton Street in Dublin, Shop Street in Galway and Winthrop Street in Cork.

So not only are they delicious, but they're super exclusive.

You can now take the taste of McDonald’s home. Whether it’s to go in a burger, have with a pizza or steak, or even to make your own twist on Mac & Cheese, we're buzzing to have it in the gaff.

A limited run of the pots is set to go on sale across all McDonald's Ireland restaurants this Wednesday, February 12 for a short time only. Once they're gone, they're gone. I don't know about you, but I would imagine that they're going to sell out super quick.

So, you romantic Dubs out there should definitely pop along to McDonald's Grafton Street this Friday, February 14 to get an adorable little limited edition pot of McDonald's Big Mac Special Sauce for bae. They'll love it!

