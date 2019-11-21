You can win free takeaway for a year if you vote in the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards

If you tell me you don't have a favourite takeaway, you're lying. We all do. And I bet there are a few local ones that you remain loyal to.

They've probably nursed many hangovers, made your rainy days brighter and added a little spice to your rougher weeks.

Well, now it's time to give back. Because the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards are coming up. And what better way to say thanks to your local takeaway than helping them gain national recognition?

And if that wasn't enough reason for you to vote, there is also the chance to win free takeaway for a year. Ah, I bet I have your attention now!

Love Island's Greg O'Shea and presenter Cassie Stokes teamed up for the launch, which saw the introduction of three new categories to reflect the increased diversity, quality and choice in the takeaway industry. These categories include Best Takeaway Vegan, Best Takeaway Breakfast and Best Takeaway Sustainability.

With a total of 25 awards up for grabs on the night, there are some criteria that a takeaway needs to meet before being nominated. But sure if your local takeaway truly is the best, it'll pass with flying colours.

And if your local takeaway truly is the best of the best, it may even be crowned Ireland's Best Takeaway. Can you imagine? Yup the parish!

Cassie Stokes will once again return to host the ultra-glam event, which takes place on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

G'wan, give your local takeaway the recognition it deserves! Sure look, it has been very good to you over the years.

So, to vote for your favourite takeaway and put yourself forward to win a year of free (yes, totally free) takeaways, then enter using the form below.

Voting opened on November 18 and will remain open until December 15, 2019.

The shortlist will be announced on Tuesday, January 7 before the winners of each category are revealed on the night.