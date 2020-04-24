You could win a €100 Lidl voucher by making these unbelievable slow cooked pork nachos

These slow-cooked pork nachos look insanely delicious. We've teamed up with Lidl to bring you the recipe and a chance to win a €100 voucher to spend instore.

Whether you're at home with the other half, with the whole family or you're having a chill night to yourself, these slow-cooked pork nachos are bound to go down a treat.

And of course, you'll get all of the great quality ingredients you need at fantastic prices in Lidl

This recipe is super easy without sacrificing on taste or quality, and the only equipment you'll need for this is a deep-sided roasting tray.

This dish takes 30 minutes to prep and three hours to cook in a slow cooker.

Ingredients: Serving 6. All products are available in Lidl.

One whole Pork Loin Roast (strings removed)

500ml Irish Craft Lager

A whole onion

A whole red chilli (If you're not a massive fan of spice, you can leave out the chillies)

Six cloves of garlic

50g brown sugar

250ml chicken stock

0.5 tsp chilli powder

One tsp ground cumin

One tsp paprika

One tsp chilli flakes

For the salsa:

One handful of fresh coriander

Two large tomatoes

One small red onion

One whole red chilli

One whole lime

One pinch of sea salt

Serve with

200g tortilla chips

One whole avocado sliced

100ml sour cream

Here's the method:

Heat a heavy-based deep-sided casserole pot over medium heat. Add the pork, fat side down. Allow fat to render and turn golden. Turn and cook for one minute.

Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to the boil. Reduce heat, cover and cook for three hours over low heat until pork is tender.

When almost cooked, roughly chop half the coriander and toss together with the rest of the salsa ingredients in a small mixing bowl.

Once tender, transfer pork to a plate and increase heat.

Simmer vigorously for 10-15 minutes until the sauce has reduced. Using two forks, remove the fat, discard and shred the meat.

Return to the pan and toss in the reduced sauce. Season to taste.

Preheat a grill to high.

Arrange tortilla chips on a roasting tray, top with shredded pork, scatter with cheese and place under grill 1-2 minutes until melted and bubbling.

Top with the salsa, avocado, sour cream and remaining coriander.

And we all know the best thing to go with nachos is a nice cold beer. So, we recommend this Irish Craft Lager, a crisp pilsner brewed in the traditional style, which has a refreshing light hoppy bite.

To get all of your ingredients and more cooking inspiration, head to Lidl.ie.