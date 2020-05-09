Close

Ah, lads - The Sunday Game promo for our GAA-less summer will have you reaching for the tissues

By James Fenton

May 9, 2020 at 4:47pm

The Sunday Game returns to our screens tomorrow night but not as we know it, with RTE set to bring us some classic games instead of action from this weekend.

You won't need to be told that it's all because of Covid-19 and the idea of a GAA-less summer is something we'll all just have to get used to. The governing body announced earlier this week that there will be no inter-county matches until at least October but we will be able to get some sort of fix with the Sunday Game tomorrow night.

This was supposed to the second weekend of the Championship and as if we weren't upset enough, RTE's flagship Sunday night show has produced a gem of a promo to whet our appetites for tomorrow night.

Featuring a Bell X1 cover of Don Henley's classic Boys Of Summer, the clip will have you reflecting on glorious moments from years gone by before we told that 'this too should pass.' The Co. Kildare band themselves have tweeted to say there won't be a dry eye in the house when people watch it.

Check it out in full below but pass the tissues when you're finished...

You can catch The Sunday Game tomorrow night at 9.30pm on RTE 2 where you'll see Dublin v Mayo in the 2017 All Ireland Senior Football final and Clare v Galway in the 2018 All Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final.

