Aviva Stadium being considered in 'contingency plan' for Lions matches this summer

By James Fenton

January 6, 2021 at 10:52am

The Aviva Stadium is being considered as part of a contingency plan in case this summer's British and Irish Lions tour is called off.

The quadrennial British and Irish Lions series looks to be under threat this year as the Covid-19 situation worsens in South Africa, where Warren Gatland's squad are due to play three tests against the current world champions.

A postponement until 2022 is being considered while another option is to play the matches in South Africa as planned but behind closed doors.

A third contingency plan would see the British and Irish Lions host the series for the first time in venues such as Dublin's Aviva Stadium, London's Twickenham and Cardiff's Principality Stadium. It's thought that with vaccine programmes underway in this part of the world, there could be scope for fans to attend the games at the stadiums.

The British and Irish Lions, consisting of a selection of players from Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland, are scheduled to play South Africa on July 24, July 31 and August 7 of this year.

(header image: Shutterstock)

