Conor McGregor pleads with Dublin City Council to sign off on houses

By Darragh Murphy

April 8, 2020 at 9:45am

Conor McGregor has urged Dublin City Council to approve the houses that he has had built over the past year.

McGregor revealed last May that he had entered the realm of property development and was in the process of building houses for families in Dublin who found themselves without homes.

The UFC star explained that he was funding the building of eight three-bedroom houses in Ireland's capital and now, he has provided an update.

Taking to social media on Tuesday night, McGregor announced that he was waiting for approval from Dublin City Council so that tenants in need could move in immediately.

McGregor tweeted: "Waiting on Dublin City Council to sign off here. These impeccably built homes are now ready for tenants to move in.

"Please DCC, sign off on these. We have people without residence eagerly awaiting to move in. We are built and ready to go. Thank you."

McGregor's plans to make up for lost time in the Octagon this year have been affected by the ongoing Covid-19 emergency.

'The Notorious' originally planned to fight at least three times in 2020 and got his year off to a triumphant start with his quick knockout victory over Donald Cerrone in January.

UFC President Dana White has recently revealed that next weekend's UFC 249 card would take place in a mystery location and with a new main event after Khabib Nurmagomedov was unable to leave Russia.

Tony Ferguson will now face Justin Gaethje for the UFC's interim lightweight title, with the winner going on to face Nurmagomedov after Ramadan.

That leaves McGregor somewhat stuck in the middle as he is eager for a rematch with Nurmagomedov but that looks like it won't be possible until 2021 at the earliest.

READ NEXT - Gardai handed powers to arrest people flouting travel restrictions over Easter weekend

