Darts in Dublin: Fixtures announced for Premier League's return to 3Arena

Fresh from last month's epic PDC World Championship, the fixtures have been confirmed for the Premier League of darts in Dublin.

The PDC revealed the line-ups for each city on Monday morning and there are some doozies on the bill for the 3Arena on February 27.

Limerick man Willie O'Connor has been selected as the challenger for the Irish leg of the Premier League tour and he will face arguably the most daunting task possible when he takes on Michael van Gerwen in the penultimate game of the evening.

Elsewhere on the night; Glen Durrant faces Nathan Aspinall, Rob Cross meets Gary Anderson and Derry native Daryl Gurney takes on Michael Smith.

DUBLIN!



Will Willie O'Connor cause a mighty upset on Night Four at the @3ArenaDublin as he takes on Michael van Gerwen



🎟 https://t.co/1AUHduMx6S pic.twitter.com/bh3Hn7vI0x — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 20, 2020

The final game of the evening will be a rematch of last month's dramatic World Championship semi-final between recently crowned World Champion Peter Wright and the ever-divisive Gerwyn Price.

Tickets are currently on sale for the Dublin date - February 27 - and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.ie.

The Dublin date will be the fourth in the 2020 Premier League calendar and an electric atmosphere is expected in the 3Arena.

The Premier League returns to these shores for night ten of the competition on April 2, when Belfast's SSE Arena plays host to the evening that immediately follows the event being referred to as Judgement Night, which takes place in Rotterdam.

