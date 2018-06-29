Sport

Here's How You Can Watch Diarmuid Connolly Make His American Debut This Sunday

It'll be strange seeing him in the colours of yellow and green, that's for sure...

Diarmuid Connolly June

Ever since news emerged about Diarmuid Connolly heading over to the States to play ball for the summer, the footballing world has been waiting for any extra pieces of info surrounding the matter.

Well Lovin Dublin understands that Connolly has now signed on the dotted line for Donegal Boston as of Thursday night and is eligible to play for them this Sunday.

A source from Connemara Gaels told us that "Diarmuid Connolly landed and signed for Donegal last night and will play Sunday against us (Connemara Gaels).

"The game will be live on our Facebook page at 2.30 (7.30pm Irish time) and it’s going to be 90 degrees.

"Connemara Gaels are top of the table with 2 wins and a draw and Donegal are 5th with 2 losses and 1 win."

A spokesperson for Donegal Boston confirmed the news to us, saying that:

"Diarmuid did sign last night along with Shane Carthy and both will be eligible to play on Sunday against Connemara...

"We’ll see if the manager thinks he’s good enough!

"We’ll have a team picture up on Sunday."

Connolly and Carthy will face a Gaels team who have a host of county stars from Ireland including:

  • Steven O’Brien Tipperary senior
  • David lynch Westmeath senior
  • Rory Connor Longford senior
  • Glen Malone and Martin O'Connor Wexford seniors
  • Colm Brennan, Patrick O’Donnell, Sean Mulkerrin, Tyler Flaherty and Dessie Conneely - all Galway U-20 and Galway junior

When asked how Gaels would be fixed with marking Connolly on Sunday, they said that: "It’s not a boxing match will be 13 on 13 so everyone will have a man to mark and a job to do I’m sure who ever is giving the job will do the job."

The match will be streamed on the Gaels' Facebook page which you can find here.

READ NEXT: GAA World Shocked By Latest Dublin Footballing News

Diarmuid Connolly dublin gaa sport Donegal Boston GAA Football Connemara Gaels
