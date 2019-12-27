The Leopardstown Races are a post-Christmas tradition for many.

They're a great way to gather the troops for St. Stephen's Day, they get you up and out of bed from your Christmas slumber and they give you the chance to win back some of that money you spent shopping throughout December.

They also have the potential to throw up the odd moment of classic commentary.

And that's exactly what happened on Friday.

The lungs of commentator Jerry Hannon were put to the test in a big way after the final fence in the €200,000 Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown.

What a finish... and what a commentary! 😲



Race caller Jerry Hannon discovers a whole new octave as the enigmatic Roaring Bull comes from nowhere to land the €200,000 Paddy Power Chase at @LeopardstownRC - now someone go and get that man a glass of water! 🥤 pic.twitter.com/lFRoJsjnzz — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 27, 2019

The lead changed on several occasions; with Plan Of Attack looking well-positioned for a strong finish.

But then last year's third Fitzhenry bolted into what looked like a surefire victory and even the commentator sounded convinced of the win.

Then came the cry of sheer, unadulterated disbelief - "ROOOOOOOOARRRRING BULL!"

With viewers rather concerned for Jerry Hannon's ability to continue after the piercing roar, he took to social media to assure everyone that all was well with his vocal cords.

All is well mo chairde!🐮 — Jerry Hannon (@jhracingcomm) December 27, 2019

At odds of 16-1, those who backed Roaring Bull before the race will probably be just as hoarse as Hannon tomorrow morning.