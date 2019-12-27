Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Sport /

  • Dramatic end to Leopardstown race inspires amazing commentary

Dramatic end to Leopardstown race inspires amazing commentary

By Darragh Murphy

December 27, 2019 at 5:57pm

Share:

The Leopardstown Races are a post-Christmas tradition for many.

They're a great way to gather the troops for St. Stephen's Day, they get you up and out of bed from your Christmas slumber and they give you the chance to win back some of that money you spent shopping throughout December.

They also have the potential to throw up the odd moment of classic commentary.

And that's exactly what happened on Friday.

The lungs of commentator Jerry Hannon were put to the test in a big way after the final fence in the €200,000 Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown.

The lead changed on several occasions; with Plan Of Attack looking well-positioned for a strong finish.

But then last year's third Fitzhenry bolted into what looked like a surefire victory and even the commentator sounded convinced of the win.

Then came the cry of sheer, unadulterated disbelief - "ROOOOOOOOARRRRING BULL!"

With viewers rather concerned for Jerry Hannon's ability to continue after the piercing roar, he took to social media to assure everyone that all was well with his vocal cords.

At odds of 16-1, those who backed Roaring Bull before the race will probably be just as hoarse as Hannon tomorrow morning.

Share:

Latest articles

Time running out for Dublin EuroMillions player to claim €500,000 prize

Arnotts has slashed prices in half for their winter sale

New Temple Bar street art highlights our overuse of plastic

Leo Varadkar went for a Christmas dip at the Forty Foot

You may also love

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin donate €25,000 worth of toy vouchers to children

Jim Gavin announces shock departure from Dublin GAA

Stephen Cluxton named 2019 Footballer of the Year

Conor McGregor to make comeback in January in Las Vegas

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy