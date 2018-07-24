The Search Is On For Dublin GAA Fan Who Lost This Detailed Notebook In Omagh

Now this is what you call a True Blue...

This is what you call a dedicated supporter.

A social media appeal has been launched to reunite a notebook that was found in Healy Park in Omagh over the weekend with its owner.

Not just any old notebook mind, but one which contains detailed statistics from every Dublin hurling and football game 'going back years', according to a post on the Hill 16 Army Facebook page.

The Boys In Blue came back to the capital on Saturday evening with a 1-14 to 0-14 victory over Tyrone in the bag but one supporter appears to have left the treasure memento behind.

As one commenter on the post pointed out, 'if it's going back that far it's possibly someone that's not even on Facebook,' so if you know who the owner is you might want to shout the lads over at Hill 16 Army.

Let's hope the notebook finds its way home in time for Dublin's next outing against Roscommon on August 5.

