Sport GAA

The Search Is On For Dublin GAA Fan Who Lost This Detailed Notebook In Omagh

Now this is what you call a True Blue...

Screen Shot 2018 07 24 At 13 46 40

This is what you call a dedicated supporter.

A social media appeal has been launched to reunite a notebook that was found in Healy Park in Omagh over the weekend with its owner.

Not just any old notebook mind, but one which contains detailed statistics from every Dublin hurling and football game 'going back years', according to a post on the Hill 16 Army Facebook page.

The Boys In Blue came back to the capital on Saturday evening with a 1-14 to 0-14 victory over Tyrone in the bag but one supporter appears to have left the treasure memento behind.

As one commenter on the post pointed out, 'if it's going back that far it's possibly someone that's not even on Facebook,' so if you know who the owner is you might want to shout the lads over at Hill 16 Army.

Let's hope the notebook finds its way home in time for Dublin's next outing against Roscommon on August 5.

READ NEXT: Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week

The joys of an "unreliable" narrator and the importance of shared experiences... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Dublin GAA notebook tyrone omagh hurling football
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Sport

Read More in Sport
The Search Is On For Dublin GAA Fan Who Lost This Detailed Notebook In Omagh
The Search Is On For Dublin GAA Fan Who Lost This Detailed Notebook In Omagh
500 New Homes Included In New Dublin Stadium Proposal
500 New Homes Included In New Dublin Stadium Proposal
A Dublin Football Club Is Making A Very Kind Gesture For Traveling English Supporters
A Dublin Football Club Is Making A Very Kind Gesture For Traveling English Supporters
WATCH: A Dublin Football Club Has Made Fun Of Neymar's Antics And It's Brilliant
WATCH: A Dublin Football Club Has Made Fun Of Neymar's Antics And It's Brilliant
Here's How You Can Watch Diarmuid Connolly Make His American Debut This Sunday
Here's How You Can Watch Diarmuid Connolly Make His American Debut This Sunday
IRFU Confirms Ireland's Three Opponents For Autumn Internationals At The Aviva Stadium
IRFU Confirms Ireland's Three Opponents For Autumn Internationals At The Aviva Stadium
Gary Lineker Wasn't Too Impressed With A Dublin Radio DJ's Comments About England Last Night
Gary Lineker Wasn't Too Impressed With A Dublin Radio DJ's Comments About England Last Night
WATCH: Leo Varadkar Had A Little Dig At Shamrock Rovers On The Six One News
WATCH: Leo Varadkar Had A Little Dig At Shamrock Rovers On The Six One News
Two Massive Premier League Rivals Will Play Each Other In Dublin This Summer
Two Massive Premier League Rivals Will Play Each Other In Dublin This Summer
The Dates Dublin Will Host Matches At Euro 2020 Have Been Confirmed
The Dates Dublin Will Host Matches At Euro 2020 Have Been Confirmed
People Were Hugely Impressed By The Honesty Of This Dublin GAA Star Last Night
People Were Hugely Impressed By The Honesty Of This Dublin GAA Star Last Night
Liverpool Confirm Friendly Against Napoli In Dublin This Summer
Liverpool Confirm Friendly Against Napoli In Dublin This Summer
The Search Is On For Dublin GAA Fan Who Lost This Detailed Notebook In Omagh
Sport

The Search Is On For Dublin GAA Fan Who Lost This Detailed Notebook In Omagh
Six Pairs Of Women's Trainers You Need To Nail This Year's Sports Chic Trend
Sponsored

Six Pairs Of Women's Trainers You Need To Nail This Year's Sports Chic Trend
Calls For Extra Security After Transport Worker Assaulted At Connolly Station
News

Calls For Extra Security After Transport Worker Assaulted At Connolly Station
PICS: Someone Was Really Making Themselves At Home On The Dart Over The Weekend
Pics

PICS: Someone Was Really Making Themselves At Home On The Dart Over The Weekend

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
News

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Dublin

The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
News

HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Entertainment

Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group