The Successful Dublin Hurlers Celebrated In A City Centre Pub On Saturday Night

The Dublin hurlers sent shockwaves through the hurling world on Saturday evening so it was only right that they hit the town afterwards to celebrate.

The Boys In Blue dumped 2017 All-Ireland winners Galway out of this year’s Championship by a score of 3-19 to 0-24 and will now go on to play Laois or Westmeath in the next stage. Should they get through that, they will face the prospect of coming up against Limerick or Tipperary in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.