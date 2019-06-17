د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

The Successful Dublin Hurlers Celebrated In A City Centre Pub On Saturday Night

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Dublin hurlers sent shockwaves through the hurling world on Saturday evening so it was only right that they hit the town afterwards to celebrate.

The Boys In Blue dumped 2017 All-Ireland winners Galway out of this year’s Championship by a score of 3-19 to 0-24 and will now go on to play Laois or Westmeath in the next stage. Should they get through that, they will face the prospect of coming up against Limerick or Tipperary in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

After the win at Parnell Park, the successful Dubs were pictured letting their hair down at Piper’s Corner on Marlborough Street on the northside of the city.

The trad bar is a regular haunt for those in GAA circles and Dublin fans will be hoping for a few more pictures of celebratory pints this summer. This coming Sunday, the capital’s footballers will aim for a ninth Leinster title in a row and if successful, it’s sure to be another night of celebrations.

READ NEXT: A New Katie Taylor Mural Has Just Appeared In Dublin

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK