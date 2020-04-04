Close

Mick McCarthy is no longer the Republic of Ireland manager as Stephen Kenny takes over

By Darragh Murphy

April 4, 2020 at 5:43pm

The Football Association of Ireland has cleared up any managerial confusion by announcing that Stephen Kenny will take over from Mick McCarthy with immediate effect.

The Covid-19 pandemic threw the FAI'S original plans into disarray due to the postponement of Euro 2020 and the qualifying play-offs.

The FAI had initially planned for Stephen Kenny to take the national team reins in August, when Euro 2020 came to an end, but the delay caused by the ongoing coronavirus crisis has forced the association to expedite the change.

Kenny will now move from his Under-21 team role immediately in the hope of giving him enough time to prepare for the rescheduled European Championship play-off semi-final against Slovakia later in the year.

Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens said: "This has been a difficult situation for the Association - and for Mick and Stephen in particular - in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the effect it has had on the football calendar.

"On behalf of President Gerry McAnaney, the Board of the FAI and myself, I want to thank both men for their professionalism and their understanding in their dealings with the Association in these unprecedented circumstances.  These are exceptional times in Irish life and Mick has taken that into account in agreeing to vacate the post early.

"On behalf of the FAI, I wish to express our gratitude to Mick for his service and commitment to our national team throughout his career and particularly in his second spell as Ireland manager. We wish Mick and his staff well and we thank them all for their hard work in this European Championship campaign to date.

"Stephen will now begin his planning for the play-off against Slovakia and everyone at the FAI wishes him well in our bid to qualify for Euro 2020. Football will be back and we have so much to look forward to now in the autumn with the Nations League and the UEFA EURO 2020 play-off, followed by the World Cup qualifiers in early 2021."

