Not even Mick McCarthy can get into the Aviva Stadium via the wrong gate

Have you ever been refused entry at a venue because you've been at the wrong gate and wondered 'what if I was famous?'

Well, it turns out the rules at the Aviva Stadium are pretty strict because one of the most recognisable people to frequent the home of Irish football and rugby was told to get himself to the correct gate on Saturday afternoon.

The manager of the Republic of Ireland football team, Mick McCarthy, presumably went straight to his nearest entrance upon his arrival at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Eager to get in to watch the Irish rugby side get their Six Nations campaign underway against Scotland, McCarthy was told that he would not be allowed to use that particular gate.

It doesn't matter who you are at the Aviva Stadium.



If you're at the wrong gate, you'll be turned away 😂



Will Mick McCarthy make it inside for kick-off at 16:45??



🏉 Ireland v Scotland

📻 BBC Radio Ulster now!#SixNations @BBCSport pic.twitter.com/2ZQjZMPiTU — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) February 1, 2020

In an instant, Mick McCarthy realised that he is just the same as the rest of us when it comes to trying to sneak in the nearest entrance.

We hope the former Sunderland, Wolves and Ipswich manager wasn't too put out by the delay in getting to his seat as the game's only try came quite early, when captain Johnny Sexton crossed after nine minutes.

Sexton ended up scoring all 19 of Ireland's points during the hard-fought victory over the Scots.

