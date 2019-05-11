WATCH: Leinster Team Gets Rousing Reception On Arrival At St. James’ Park

If the Leinster team puts in half the effort that their fans have today, they’re bound to win the European Champions Cup.

Leo Cullen’s men take on Saracens in the final today as they look to retain the trophy they won in Bilbao last year. The match takes place at St. James’ Park in Newcastle and naturally, thousands of Blues fans have traveled over for the occasion.

Supporters’ groups had called on fans to be outside the ground at 3pm to cheer the team on and they weren’t left disappointed. As the players got off the bus, a sea of blue roared them on and it should give them a massive boost ahead of kick-off at 5pm.

Check out the scenes below, courtesy of Virgin Media’s Sinéad Kissane.

Some reception for Leinster arriving at St James Park pic.twitter.com/trGDsqEf5F — Sinéad Kissane (@sineadkissane) May 11, 2019

