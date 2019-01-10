Sport Rugby

Woman's Snobby Comment At Schools Rugby Match Will Have You Cringing For Her

It's just one of a few similar stories shared online

Let's face it, we've all had to endure our mothers saying something embarrassing and cringeworthy in public, sometimes on a daily basis.

Speaking out of turn is just part of the Irish mother starter pack but sometimes there's a comment that simply makes you cringe for everyone associated with the culprit and this one shared online yesterday is the perfect example.

It all started pretty innocently when Irish Times journalist Ronan McGreevy questioned if there was a more 'self-important' sporting competition than golf's Ryder Cup, to which Ross O'Carroll-Kelly creator Paul Howard replied thus:

Screen Shot 2019 01 10 At 10 10 26

To be fair, the brain behind Ireland's favourite schools rugby star would know a thing or two. The comment spawned a few other stories of people's experiences at underage rugby and this one from 3fe Coffee owner Colin Harmon might be the best...

Screen Shot 2019 01 10 At 10 14 15

At least the lady can take consolation in the fact that her son now employs some pretty decent rugby players.

The following story probably deserves a special mention too...

Screen Shot 2019 01 10 At 10 16 22

Surely the DART should have signs. Otherwise, how are we supposed to know? The last thing we'd want is to upset the offspring of someone as acid-tongued as the lady above.

You've been warned, folks.

READ NEXT: PIC: Irish Restaurant With The "Most Popular" Spice Bag In The Country Finally Sets Up In Dublin

