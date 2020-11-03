Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Shamrock Rovers ask fans not to congregate when they receive Premier Division trophy

By James Fenton

November 3, 2020 at 4:45pm

Share:

Shamrock Rovers have appealed to fans to refrain from congregating around Tallaght Stadium when they receive the Premier Division trophy on Wednesday night.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, newly-crowned Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers said that 'following discussions with An Garda Síochána, the club asks that all supporters observe health and safety advice as we remain in level 5 lockdown and refrain from gathering around the stadium at the league trophy presentation on Wednesday.'

The Rovers team is expected to lift the Premier Division trophy after their game against St. Patrick's Athletic, which will be broadcast live on RTE 2 from 7.30pm.

Rovers stressed that 'the club understands what this means to fans, everybody would wish that fans can attend games and celebrate winning but it is just not possible at this time.'

The Hoops were confirmed as champions on October 24 when Dublin rivals Bohemians lost 2-0 at home to Finn Harps. It's the club's first title since 2011 and their 18th overall.

The full Shamrock Rovers statement can be read here.

(header pic: Shamrock Rovers FC)

READ NEXT: Calls for more protection for Luas workers after anti-mask protest yesterday

Share:

Latest articles

Winter Lights festival to return for third year running this year

13 Ranelagh restaurants serving top-notch takeaway meals

Calls for more protection for Luas workers after anti-mask protest yesterday

Dublin's Dax Restaurant amongst new additions to prestigious Irish hospitality list

You may also love

WATCH: Sergio Aguero surprises Dublin girl after she wins jersey design competition

'You felt the same as us' - Rob Kearney pens heartfelt letter to Leinster supporters

AC Milan legend: "Shamrock Rovers game scares us a lot"

TV details confirmed for Shamrock Rovers' clash with AC Milan next week

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.