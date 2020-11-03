Shamrock Rovers ask fans not to congregate when they receive Premier Division trophy

Shamrock Rovers have appealed to fans to refrain from congregating around Tallaght Stadium when they receive the Premier Division trophy on Wednesday night.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, newly-crowned Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers said that 'following discussions with An Garda Síochána, the club asks that all supporters observe health and safety advice as we remain in level 5 lockdown and refrain from gathering around the stadium at the league trophy presentation on Wednesday.'

The Rovers team is expected to lift the Premier Division trophy after their game against St. Patrick's Athletic, which will be broadcast live on RTE 2 from 7.30pm.

The club has issued an appeal to supporters not to congregate around Tallaght Stadium on Wednesday evening. https://t.co/twYjamjT1w pic.twitter.com/chiOMhzvT8 — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) November 3, 2020

Rovers stressed that 'the club understands what this means to fans, everybody would wish that fans can attend games and celebrate winning but it is just not possible at this time.'

The Hoops were confirmed as champions on October 24 when Dublin rivals Bohemians lost 2-0 at home to Finn Harps. It's the club's first title since 2011 and their 18th overall.

The full Shamrock Rovers statement can be read here.

(header pic: Shamrock Rovers FC)

READ NEXT: Calls for more protection for Luas workers after anti-mask protest yesterday