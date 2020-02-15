Close

  • TV coverage of Dublin derby falls victim to Storm Dennis

By Darragh Murphy

February 15, 2020 at 1:45pm

The Dublin derby is going ahead but Storm Dennis means that there will be no live TV coverage of Bohs vs. Shamrock Rovers.

The decision was made to cancel RTE Sport's live TV coverage of the match due to the extreme conditions brought to the capital by Storm Dennis.

The strong winds and heavy rain made the camera gantry and presentation area at Dalymount Park unsafe for live coverage.

The SSE Airtricity League game will go ahead as planned despite the adverse weather, with kick-off scheduled for 2pm.

A statement from RTE Sport reads: "The SSE Airtricity League of Ireland and RTE Sport regret to announce the cancellation of live TV coverage of today's Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers.

"The decision was taken on health and safety grounds due to the inclement weather caused by Storm Dennis and its effect on the working conditions of broadcast staff.

"Would-be viewers can now listen to live coverage of the encounter on Saturday Sport on RTE Radio 1."

The entire country is currently under Status Yellow wind and rainfall warnings until Saturday night, while some parts of the country are under a Status Orange warning due to the effects of Storm Dennis.

