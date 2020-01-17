UFC 246 viewing party in Dublin cancelled on advice from Gardai

The massive UFC 246 viewing party scheduled for Saturday night in Dublin 12 has been called off.

Bluebell United were due to host the UFC 246 viewing party but those who planned to attend will have to find somewhere else to watch Conor McGregor's comeback fight.

With a number of ticket options varying in price from €80 to €120, there was plenty of interest in the viewing party that was set to include a full free bar, finger food, DJs as well as a live showing of the UFC 246 main card on a number of big screens.

But Bluebell United revealed on Friday afternoon that they have been forced to cancel the event on the advice of local authorities.

"We regret to inform you that the scheduled showing of the McGregor fight tomorrow night has been cancelled," a statement from the football club reads.

"In light of the recent incidents at late night events, the authorities have informed us to call this event off. We are sorry to all concerned. Promoters will be posting details for refunds in due course."

The welterweight clash between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, which is expected to take place at approximately 5am on Sunday morning, is available to purchase on BT Sport Box Office.

