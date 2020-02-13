UFC returning to Dublin after almost five years

The UFC will host a show in Dublin, Ireland for the first time in almost five years.

The UFC confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the Octagon would once again be setting up shop on the banks of the Liffey, with a fight card scheduled for August 15 in the 3Arena.

There hasn't been a UFC event in the Irish capital since October 2015, when Paddy Holohan was defeated by Louis Smolka in the main event of UFC Fight Night 76.

There are fewer Irish fighters on the UFC roster nowadays, meaning that it's unlikely that a hometown fighter will headline the card.

Conor McGregor outgrew the 3Arena years ago and his fights seem to be reserved for Las Vegas or New York nowadays.

It's official, @ufc is going back to Dublin ☘️



It's been far too long, so let's celebrate by looking back on when @TheNotoriousMMA had the place absolutely rocking...



Listen to that noise! Some of the most passionate fight fans in the world 👊 pic.twitter.com/VHviXZqXMV — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 13, 2020

But the Irish market remains a huge one for the UFC and fans ought to be rewarded with an interesting main event when the card begins to fill out over the coming months.

"We kicked off the year with a phenomenal comeback from Conor McGregor at UFC 246, and now we are thrilled to announce our return to Ireland after four years," said UFC Senior Vice President, International and Content, David Shaw.

"With Irish fans amongst the most passionate UFC supporters in the world, and Dublin being such an iconic global city, we can’t wait to put on another world class event for our fans there."

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, June 26 but fans can sign up for a pre-sale code by clicking here.