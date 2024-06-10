Search icon

10th Jun 2024

Bloomsday is coming up, and we’ve got a €500 voucher for the Merrion Hotel up for grabs to celebrate

Sarah McKenna

Always dreamed of a luxurious city break?

Sunday 16 June is Bloomsday, a celebration of James Joyce and his most famous work, Ulysses. Across the country, literary fans are planning outfits, preparing for events and getting into the whimsical spirit of this day.

This Bloomsday, we’ve been cooking up a particularly fitting collaboration with Olhausen’s Sausages, the only brand to get name-checked in Joyce’s iconic novel. That’s right, protagonist Leopold Bloom “disappears into Olhausen’s the pork butcher, under the downcoding rollshutter”.

Today, over 100 years later, Olhausen’s Sausages taste just as good. With that signature Olhausen’s sizzle and a flavour that balances sweetness and spice, these succulent, meaty sausages have become a real Dublin favourite. And, As Bloomsday approaches, Olhausen are offering one of our readers an incredible prize.

Courtesy of Olhausen’s, we’re giving away a €500 voucher for the Merrion Hotel, a 5-star hotel right in the heart of Dublin. Been dreaming up a super swish staycation? Use the voucher to book a stay for less, and enjoy a night of luxury, as well as access to the Merrion Hotel’s pool, spa and gym.

To be in with a shot of winning, simply fill out the form below, and we’ll be in touch with the winner. Best of luck!

