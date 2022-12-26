Celebrate 2023 in style at this very glam New Year's Eve champagne party

Ring in 2023 with delicious food, live entertainment and some complimentary bubbles. What more could you want!?

Still don't have a plan for new year's eve? There's no need to panic, as Mackenzie's Restaurant on Grand Canal are hosting the ultimate glam night out to see in the new year, and there are still some tickets available.

The D2 eatery has teamed up with G.H Mumm for a New Year's Eve Glitter & Gold Champagne Party and it's shaping up to be the perfect way to ring in the new year.

To kick things off, guests will be treated to a delicious dinner with some complimentary drinks. Your ticket covers a free glass of G.H. Mumm champagne on arrival, followed by a tasty two-course meal. There'll be another free glass of bubbly for everyone later in the evening, to help keep the celebrations going and toast the New Year.

Of course, there'll be plenty of live entertainment to help you see out 2022 in style. When it comes to music, you can expect some live acoustic jazz performances, creating the perfect party vibe for the evening that's in it. There'll also be a magician and a photobooth, to help you capture some of the highlights of the night.

In keeping with the glitter and gold theme, guests are encouraged to dress to impress, with spot prizes up for grabs for the best-dressed guests on the night.

The event will run into the early hours of the new year, making it the perfect event for anyone looking to ring in the new year with some live music and a drink in hand. Plus, your ticket guarantees your table for the entire night, so you can pop to and fro if you need to take a break from all the dancing.

Doors open from 8pm and you can book your spot right here.