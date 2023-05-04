Fostering: Do you meet the 6 basic requirements to provide a home for a vulnerable child?

Give a child in your community a loving family and a home to grow in.

Have you ever considered fostering? Tusla are on the lookout for foster carers from a variety of backgrounds and communities in North Dublin and despite common misconceptions, the requirements are straightforward.

Fostering is caring for someone else’s child in your own home, who for one reason or another cannot live with their own parents.

Foster carers can have a huge positive impact on vulnerable children and young people, by providing a safe and loving environment in which they can grow and reach their full potential. Ultimately, Tusla seeks carers who can provide children and young people with the supportive and nurturing family home they deserve.

Fostering is an exceptionally rewarding experience, offering carers a unique opportunity to shape the life of another. By opening their homes, foster carers can make long-lasting positive changes in children’s and young people's lives - enabling them to realise their full potential. Fostering a child or a young person is an invaluable act of kindness that can benefit many generations.

Advertisement

There are a lot of misconceptions around foster care, making it easy to assume you don't meet the criteria. But in reality, the requirements are pretty simple, and you may well be the perfect candidate to offer a child a home. With that in mind, we're taking a closer look at what's required from foster carers in Ireland and the steps you can take to apply.

What are the requirements for fostering a child with Tusla?

The key requirements are:

You have a love and respect for children

You can provide a stable, nurturing and loving environment for children

You can demonstrate flexibility, openness and patience

You are over 21 years of age

You do not have a Garda record for violence, offences against children or other serious offences

You are willing to attend training courses to support your ongoing learning and skills base

Advertisement

What are the common misconceptions about fostering?

Foster caring is an option for all different types of families - whether you're single, married, cohabiting, have other children or not. Tusla work with foster carers from a variety of religious and ethnic backgrounds, people with disabilities, those who don’t currently have a job and with households in which both parents work.

There's a misconception that foster carers need to own their own home, but this isn't the case. Fosters carers can be homeowners, private renters or living in local authority housing. Ideally, a child will have their own bedroom, but it's not always essential and a house check will be completed to establish the suitability of your home.

How do I apply?

Advertisement

Cpl Healthcare is currently working with Tusla to recruit foster carers based in North Dublin communities. If you're based in North Dublin and can provide a safe and stable environment for a child or young person, the next step is simple.

To begin your fostering journey, simply fill out a very quick form HERE. From there, a Tusla representative will call you at a suitable time to discuss the next steps.

Become a Tusla Foster Carer, change a child's life forever. Find out more here.