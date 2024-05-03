Search icon

Spotlight

03rd May 2024

Get a taste of Italy with Capri Nights in The Jar this May

Sarah McKenna

Capri Nights is brought to you by Peroni Nastro Azzurro. Over 21s only. Please drink responsibly.

Enjoy an Italian getaway without having to board a flight

There’s a lot to love about the Caprese lifestyle. There’s the food, bursting with the flavours of fresh tomato and basil. There’s the laidback vibes of a Mediterranean island. And, of course, there’s the crisp refreshing Italian beer, Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri.

An Italian summer is always a good idea, but this May you won’t even have to book a flight to experience a little taste of Italy as the beloved Dublin venue, The Jar, is set to host a series of Capri Nights.

That’s right, the folks at Peroni Nastro Azzurro are transforming the Wexford Street venue into a hub for all things Italian for five stunning Capri Nights. And with tasty food, cold beer and great entertainment all on the agenda, you’re gonna want to secure your ticket sooner rather than later.

Capri Nights will descend upon The Jar on the 16th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd and 24th of May, and guests will be invited to taste the very best the Caprese lifestyle has to offer. Upon entry, ticket holders will receive two drink tokens for Peroni Stile Capri and a personal Caprese pizza!

Peroni Stile Capri is inspired by the taste and scent of Capri, an island in Italy’s Bay of Naples, Peroni Stile Capri is a refreshingly light lager that features a subtle spritz of Italian lemon, a lower bitterness and a lower ABV (4.2%) vs. Peroni original. This crisp, refreshing beer is a Mediterranean-inspired lager that’s brewed with notes of sun-soaked lemon and it’s lightly aromatic, much like the gentle sea breeze that sweeps through the island it’s named after. Naturally, it’s best served chilled, which is exactly how you can expect it at Capri Nights. Peroni Stile Capri – the taste takes you there.

It’s the ideal choice for casual gatherings in the sunshine, or wherever a little sunshine is needed. Whether it be picnics, BBQs, or a sun-trapped spot in the garden, it delivers a taste that takes you there; an Italian beach holiday, wherever you are.

If you can’t get yourself over to Italy this summer, stepping into the chill surroundings of The Jar and enjoying pizza, beer and some top-notch entertainment will be just as good as living up la bella vita.

Tickets for this over 21’s Capri Nights event are available on the Eventbrite page right here, so be sure to secure yours before they’re all snatched up.

Not in Dublin this May? No stress! You can catch plenty more Capri Nights as Peroni Nastro Azzurro are set to take over venues in Cork and other Irish cities this summer. Keep your eye on Peroni Nastro Azzurro’s official Instagram page @PeroniIreland to stay up to date with upcoming Capri Nights.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

2 openers, 2 closures and 1 planning threat to be aware of in Dublin right now

2 openers, 2 closures and 1 planning threat to be aware of in Dublin right now

By lovindublin

We’ve got a €250 giftcard from O’Briens up for grabs

We’ve got a €250 giftcard from O’Briens up for grabs

By Sarah McKenna

Outcast bagels to shut in Stoneybatter making way for ‘something totally fresh’

bagels dublin

Outcast bagels to shut in Stoneybatter making way for ‘something totally fresh’

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

WIN dinner for four plus drinks at the Three Cents Paloma Garden party in Café en Seine

WIN dinner for four plus drinks at the Three Cents Paloma Garden party in Café en Seine

By Sarah McKenna

WIN: The chance to showcase your business at Taste of Dublin with Square

WIN: The chance to showcase your business at Taste of Dublin with Square

By lovindublin

WIN dinner and drinks for four friends at NYX Hotel Dublin

WIN dinner and drinks for four friends at NYX Hotel Dublin

By Sarah McKenna

Irish vodka brand named World’s Best Neutral Vodka at prestigious drinks awards

Irish vodka brand named World’s Best Neutral Vodka at prestigious drinks awards

By Sarah McKenna

3 premium quality cocktails to make at home this St. Patrick’s Day

3 premium quality cocktails to make at home this St. Patrick’s Day

By Sarah McKenna

Kildare Village want to give the people of Dublin their ‘tokens of love’

Kildare Village want to give the people of Dublin their ‘tokens of love’

By Katy Thornton

Una Bakery Review: A new weekend pilgrimage has entered the chat

Bakery

Una Bakery Review: A new weekend pilgrimage has entered the chat

By lovindublin

25 beaut walks in and around Dublin to check out this weekend

dublin walks

25 beaut walks in and around Dublin to check out this weekend

By lovindublin

Two ‘state of the art’ Irish-themed rollercoasters set to land at Emerald Park

Emerald park

Two ‘state of the art’ Irish-themed rollercoasters set to land at Emerald Park

By lovindublin

17 of the best traditional pubs in Dublin

17 of the best traditional pubs in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

Dublin hotel named 19th in the top 20 best hotels in Europe

Hotel

Dublin hotel named 19th in the top 20 best hotels in Europe

By lovindublin

Northside bar offering free pints to Leinster Fans with a BT bag in tow

Northside bar offering free pints to Leinster Fans with a BT bag in tow

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

9 things to do in Dublin over the May bank holiday weekend

9 things to do in Dublin over the May bank holiday weekend

By lovindublin

12 of the best tasting menus in Dublin for that special occasion dinner

dublin restaurants tasting menus

12 of the best tasting menus in Dublin for that special occasion dinner

By lovindublin

16 Dublin spots where you can go for food and a boogie

dublin spots for food and a boogie

16 Dublin spots where you can go for food and a boogie

By lovindublin

McGregor’s planning permission to turn Howth’s Waterside Pub into a hotel rejected

hotel planning

McGregor’s planning permission to turn Howth’s Waterside Pub into a hotel rejected

By lovindublin

Dog-friendly açaí bowls, cones and lemonade hit Bray seafront as the historic kiosk rolls with the times

acai bowl

Dog-friendly açaí bowls, cones and lemonade hit Bray seafront as the historic kiosk rolls with the times

By lovindublin

17 of the most fun spots to eat in Dublin

Dublin

17 of the most fun spots to eat in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

Load more stories