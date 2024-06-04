Kickstart summer with Schweppes’ Dublin Summer Sessions this Friday in Hyde, Dublin

Brought to you by Schweppes. Please drink responsibly.

We’re calling it now. Summer 2024 is the summer of saying yes. We’re saying yes to more time spent with friends, yes to making the most of those long hazy nights and yes to stepping out of our comfort zone as we open up to new experiences.

Thankfully our pals at Schweppes share this sentiment, which is why they’re kickstarting summer this Friday 7 June with Summer Sessions. Fancy a glimpse of what to expect at this celebration of saying yes? We’ve got you.

The Venue

For this year’s Summer Sessions, Schweppes will be taking over the effortlessly chic venue, Hyde on 9 Lemon Street, which is just off Grafton Street, from 7-11pm. Head to the stunning space that is the SEEK Bar and prepare to welcome summer in style.

The Cocktails

Schweppes will be collaborating with the bar staff at Hyde to bring guests a sumptuous cocktail selection. In addition to the classic Schweppes Tonic and Soda Water, these specially selected beverages are made with Schweppes Pink Soda, Schweppes Ginger Ale, Schweppes Lemonade and Schweppes Elderflower Tonic Water. Highlights from the curated menu include the Pink Paloma, the Summer Storm and the Schweppes OG G&T. There are also plenty of great non-alcoholic options, including a refreshing Homemade Lemonade and a Non-Alcoholic G&T.

The Vibes

The theme of Summer Sessions is saying yes, so step into Hyde and prepare to step out of your comfort zone. Try new things, meet new people and commit to saying yes this summer. The evening’s soundtrack will be en pointe, thanks to a mix of DJ sets and live music, and there will also be plenty of games with great prizes up for grabs throughout Summer Sessions.

VIP Experience

For a particularly swish Summer Sessions experience, get to the venue earlier, as Schweppes will be giving out VIP wristbands to the first 100 people to arrive at Hyde.

Follow your instinct and say yes to going out, mingling and enjoying time with others. Join Schweppes to kick off Summer Sessions in Hyde, Dublin on June 7th at 7pm for an evening filled with delicious drinks, live music and surprises, with further Summer Sessions taking place in The Perch, Belfast on June 14th & 15th and Dwyers, Cork on June 21st and 22nd.