Last chance to WIN a plant-based afternoon tea in Iveagh Garden Hotel for you and 3 pals

See out Veganuary in style with a stunning plant-based afternoon tea for you and three of your pals at the 4-star Iveagh Garden Hotel

Like a lot of things, Veganuary can start with the best of intentions, offending items removed from the fridge, staved-off plans and a public service announcement that you are taking up the challenge. But as the saying goes 'The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry' and so too do the very best of intentions for Veganuary. The good news is if you've spent any time in the supermarket lately (it is January so what else is there to do?)- you'll have noticed that it's never been easier to shop plant-based.

Irish brands that we've loved since childhood, like Dairygold have now brought out their own plant-based ranges. Head to any Dunnes Stores, Tesco or SuperValu and you'll find everything from Dairygold's Plant Based Spread for your morning toast, Plant Based M*lk for the cup of tea and Plant Based Grated/Slices for the lunchtime sambo. So there's no need to miss out on your favourites, just swap them out with creamy plant-based alternatives.

So while Dairygold can't help with the willpower to make it through Veganuary, it can make sure that there’s a delicious range of plant-based alternatives on offer with the same great creamy taste of dairy. So whether you're hoping to go plant-based on a permanent basis or simply reduce your dairy intake, it can be tough to prep your favourite meals after letting go of so many key ingredients. But with a bit of planning and the right alternatives in your fridge, your meals can become every bit as tasty as a meat-eaters version.

THE DETAILS:

Together with Dairygold Plant Based we are giving one lucky winner a plant-based treat to prove that reducing dairy doesn’t mean missing out on your favourite foodie activities. Together with three friends, the winner will enjoy a very special plant-based afternoon tea in Dublin's 4-star Iveagh Garden Hotel. All of the delicious food served on the day will be made using the Dairygold Plant Based range and each guest will also be treated to two complimentary glasses of prosecco.

There are 5 sittings of afternoon tea in total, taking place on:

Saturday 28th January at 14.00

Saturday 28th January at 15.30

Sunday 29th January at 12.30

Sunday 29th January at 14.00

Sunday 29th January at 15.30

HOW TO ENTER:

To be in with a chance to WIN, simply fill out the form below.

