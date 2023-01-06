New year, new job? Here are 5 brilliant career opportunities to apply for this month

These new roles are perfect if you're looking for a career change this year.
With a new year comes a fresh start and for many of us, an opportunity to reflect on any changes we'd like to make in 2023. For many people, a career change is on the cards at this time of year, especially if you found the back-to-work fear particularly difficult this January.
With that in mind, if you're looking for a new role or a career change in 2023, CBRE Data Centre Solutions has just launched a massive recruitment drive across a number of functions.
Just in time for the new year, they've launched a brand-new recruitment campaign, hiring for opportunities across Data Centre Solutions.
They're looking for fresh talent to join their Dublin team across a whole host of vacancies and technical roles, such as:
- Contract Manager -If you're looking for a technical leadership role, this opportunity will allow you to manage and develop a defined contract, ensuring all financial and operational commitments are met.
- Assistant Facilities Contract Manager – Site Supervisor acting as key support to the Contract Manager on site, supporting all operations and services daily.
- Business Development Manager - A qualified Sales professional, you'll be responsible for negotiating and successfully closing sales opportunities within the Data Centre field, while meeting and exceeding agreed sales targets.
- Electrical & Mechanical Technicians - Open to any trade-qualified with at least 3 years of experience, the Technician role is responsible for planned preventative maintenance of electrical/mechanical systems and any on-site repairs or replacements.
- Contract Support - The purpose of this role is to provide exceptional customer service and business support, with duties falling in the area of quality, contract and finance.
And as a lovely added bonus, CBRE DCS offers many benefits for employees including a pension, private healthcare, competitive holidays and paid volunteering days, to name but a few!
It really is the perfect opportunity for anyone looking for a career change in 2023.
Ready to kickstart a new career? Find out more HERE and apply today by contacting [email protected]