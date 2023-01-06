New year, new job? Here are 5 brilliant career opportunities to apply for this month

These new roles are perfect if you're looking for a career change this year.

With a new year comes a fresh start and for many of us, an opportunity to reflect on any changes we'd like to make in 2023. For many people, a career change is on the cards at this time of year, especially if you found the back-to-work fear particularly difficult this January.

With that in mind, if you're looking for a new role or a career change in 2023, CBRE Data Centre Solutions has just launched a massive recruitment drive across a number of functions.

Just in time for the new year, they've launched a brand-new recruitment campaign, hiring for opportunities across Data Centre Solutions.

They're looking for fresh talent to join their Dublin team across a whole host of vacancies and technical roles, such as:

Advertisement

Contract Manager - If you're looking for a technical leadership role, this opportunity will allow you to manage and develop a defined contract, ensuring all financial and operational commitments are met.

If you're looking for a technical leadership role, this opportunity will allow you to manage and develop a defined contract, ensuring all financial and operational commitments are met. Assistant Facilities Contract Manager – Site Supervisor acting as key support to the Contract Manager on site, supporting all operations and services daily.

Site Supervisor acting as key support to the Contract Manager on site, supporting all operations and services daily. Business Development Manager - A qualified Sales professional, you'll be responsible for negotiating and successfully closing sales opportunities within the Data Centre field, while meeting and exceeding agreed sales targets.

A qualified Sales professional, you'll be responsible for negotiating and successfully closing sales opportunities within the Data Centre field, while meeting and exceeding agreed sales targets. Electrical & Mechanical Technicians - Open to any trade-qualified with at least 3 years of experience, the Technician role is responsible for planned preventative maintenance of electrical/mechanical systems and any on-site repairs or replacements.

Open to any trade-qualified with at least 3 years of experience, the Technician role is responsible for planned preventative maintenance of electrical/mechanical systems and any on-site repairs or replacements. Contract Support - The purpose of this role is to provide exceptional customer service and business support, with duties falling in the area of quality, contract and finance.

And as a lovely added bonus, CBRE DCS offers many benefits for employees including a pension, private healthcare, competitive holidays and paid volunteering days, to name but a few!

It really is the perfect opportunity for anyone looking for a career change in 2023.

Ready to kickstart a new career? Find out more HERE and apply today by contacting [email protected]