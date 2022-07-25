RECIPE: This tasty Buttermilk Fried Chicken Burger is sure to be a hit at your next BBQ

Ahead of your next summer get-together, try your hand at this tasty BBQ favourite - the classic Buttermilk Fried Chicken Burger!

Making the most of the good weather? With all of the incredible sunshine we're getting lately, it really is the perfect occasion to whip out the BBQ and invite your pals over for a fun get-together in the garden.

But ahead of any summer soirée, a menu packed with good food and delicious drink is absolutely essential, especially during BBQ season.

To help you get started, we've put together the ultimate Buttermilk Fried Chicken Burger recipe that's sure to be a hit with your guests this summer. Quick and easy to make, you're just four simple steps away from enjoying this delicious BBQ classic.

And if you consider your grilling skills to be top class, why not put those BBQ talents to the test to WIN an amazing prize?

Heinz are giving you the chance to do just that with Ireland's Best Homemade Burger Competition, with a €1,500 holiday voucher up for grabs for the winner.

Advertisement

To enter and WIN, all you need to do is create a delicious homemade burger, using the unmistakeable taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup. Then, share your tasty burger creation with us by scanning the QR code below, or on socials using the hashtag #HeinzBestBurgerIreland. Be sure to tag @HeinzIRL too and include your own handle in the caption (so we can contact you if you are the lucky winner!).

If your burger appears on our photowall HERE, you'll be entered into the draw to WIN the €1,500 holiday voucher.

In the mean time, here's a delicious Buttermilk Fried Chicken Burger recipe to help you get started...

Ingredients:

Advertisement

4 chicken breasts, skin removed

350ml buttermilk

100g plain flour

4 slices fresh goat cheese, each 1/2 inch thick

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

To season: 1 tsp paprika and 2 tsp cayenne pepper

To serve: Your favourite burger toppings and some Heinz Tomato Ketchup

Method:

Step 1:

Lay each chicken breast between 2 pieces of clingfilm and bash with a rolling pin until 2cm thick. Then, add to a bowl with the buttermilk, cover each piece fully, and allow to chill overnight.

Step 2:

Advertisement

Mix the flour, oregano, paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder and seasoning on a large plate. Remove the chicken pieces from the buttermilk and roll in seasoned flour.

Step 3:

Cook the chicken in a large pan for 4-5 minutes until deep golden brown.

Step 4:

Serve with your favourite toppings, some Heinz Tomato Ketchup and enjoy!

Advertisement

Give it some Heinz! Let’s get the people of Ireland cooking. Submit your #HeinzBestBurgerIreland photos this summer to WIN a €1,500 holiday voucher. View all the entries so far HERE.