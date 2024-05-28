Swing by Lovin Dublin’s Food For Thought at Taste of Dublin 2024

Brought to you by Taste of Dublin

We’ve been cooking up something very special.

The culinary event of the year is fast-approaching and our tummies are already rumbling.

This year’s Taste of Dublin will take place in brand new location, Merrion Square, and it will run from Thursday 13th to Sunday 16th June. Across these four days, this Dublin park will be abuzz as the country’s most exciting restaurants showcase their culinary innovations. But that’s not all. Throughout Taste of Dublin 2024, you can expect expert-led masterclasses, thought-provoking talks and fun-filled installations.

To help you get the most out of Taste of Dublin 2024, we’ve put together some of our must-see highlights from the upcoming weekend.

Food For Thought

Pop by the Lovin Dublin stage and catch our event Food For Thought, curated and MCed by our very own Marcus O’Laoire. Throughout the weekend, Marcus and co-host Sharon Noonan will get up close and personal with some of Ireland’s greatest food and drink insiders for tastings, panel discussions and masterclasses. Expect contributions from artisan food producers, valuable insights on food trends and the opportunity to learn from the very best in the industry.

There will be eight Food For Thought sessions throughout the weekend, covering a huge range of topics, from the stigma surrounding mental health in kitchens to the connection between art and food. You can check out the full schedule right here.

We’ll also be showcasing Smokin Bones at the Lovin Dublin restaurant. Smokin Bones was the winner of our competition with Square, and they’ll be serving up their delicious Texan BBQ cuisine throughout the weekend. Swing by and experience their trademark BBQ sauce for yourself and sample some of their most beloved menu items.

Unmissable Restaurants

In addition to Food For Thought and our collaboration with Smokin Bones, there will be plenty of opportunities to dig into some tasty bites throughout Taste of Dublin. Some of this year’s pop-up restaurants include Nomo Ramen, Bovinity, Neighbourhood, Dosa Dosa Indian Street Food and King Sitric.

Masterclasses Galore

Taste of Dublin is known for its masterclasses, and there are plenty to check out this year, with events run by Tanqueray Gin and O’Brien’s Wines. Disney+ will also be hosting an interactive experience inspired by The Bear, where they’ll be recreating some of the hugely popular series’ most tantalising dishes.

Next Level Entertainment

The festival invites guests to kick back and enjoy the party. Enjoy a fun-filled spot of bingo with Bingo Loco and check out some of the musical acts performing at the Bulmers Music Stage and the Mastercard Music Stage. This year’s artists’ line-up includes ABBAesque, Spring Break, The Swing Cats, The Victory Dolls and Jake Carter.

Visit tasteofdublin.ie for more details and to book tickets.