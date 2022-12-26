There's a Family Brunch taking place on New Year's Eve to help kids ring in 2023

If you're heading to this year's New Year's Eve Festival, kickstart the celebrations early with this fun family brunch nearby.

For sleepy heads that might not make it to the big countdown at midnight, it can be difficult to make plans for New Year's Eve.

The key is to start the celebrations early, to ensure little ones can make the most of the festivities. If you're still on the lookout for the perfect way to celebrate, Mackenzie's Restaurant & Bar in Dublin are running a very special New Year's Eve Family Brunch.

The Dublin 2 eatery has pulled out all the stops to help little ones ring in the new year, from a delicious brunch menu catering for the entire family to a whole host of live entertainment. On the day, families can expect face painters, balloon artists and more fun activities for every age group.

The brunch runs from 12-4pm, making it the perfect occasion for kids to get involved in the new year celebrations, without running past their bedtime.

It's the perfect event for any families that are heading to this year's New Year's Festival, Dublin at North Wall Quay.

The restaurant is just a short walk from the Festival Village, which has an incredible line-up for families this year. The festival's Family Matinée kicks off at 4pm, packed with loads of live entertainment for little ones, including performances from the likes of Gavin James and Lyra.

So if you've got tickets to the big event, Mackenzie's is the perfect spot to stop off for a bite to eat before continuing the celebrations at the festival.

Book your spot at Mackenzie's Family Brunch right here.