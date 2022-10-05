This is your last chance to WIN €10K in cash, a €2,000 holiday and loads more unreal prizes

Here's how you can get your hands on these once-in-a-lifetime prizes...

What would you do with an extra €10k in spending money? Or a €2,000 holiday voucher? Fancy splashing out on some brand-new tech, or splurging on some retail therapy?

Did you know all of these amazing prizes could be hidden inside your next takeaway?

Monopoly is BACK at McDonald's this month and there are LOADS of incredible prizes up for grabs for anyone that gets involved.

Until 18 October, certain items from the McDonald's food and drinks menu will include Monopoly game labels on their packaging, which could help you take home some very cool prizes.

There are two ways for customers to win - Instant Win and Collect to Win.

Like the name suggests, Instant Win prizes can be won straight away. Simply order some tasty food at McDonald's, peel the labels on the packaging and reveal any hidden giveaways underneath. This year's Instant Win prizes include a €1,000 One4All voucher, a McDonald's Gold Card (which grants you a free medium meal every week for a year!), plus loads more gift cards and prizes.

But the Collect to Win prizes are where things get a bit more interesting. If you collect a full set of property pieces of the same colour, you'll be in with a chance to win BIG and take home some next-level prizes. This year's incredible selection of Collect to Win prizes include:

€10,000 in CASH!

A €2,000 TUI holiday voucher

€1,000 to spend on brand-new tech at Euronics

A Nintendo Switch, courtesy of Zavvi

LOADS more gift cards and prizes!

Launched in 2016, Monopoly at McDonald's gives customers the chance to win some very cool prizes, by simply ordering some tasty food from their local restaurant or drive-thru. Now in its sixth year, this year's prizes are taking the game to a whole new level, in the ultimate takeaway prize-winning experience.

So, how can you get involved? Simply head down to your local McDonald's, order some tasty food from their qualifying Monopoly menu and peel to WIN!

You can view the full list of Monopoly at McDonald's prizes right HERE.

Participants must be aged 18 or over; full rules for the Monopoly at McDonald’s game are available at mcdonalds.ie/monopoly