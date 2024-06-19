This unique Dublin event is a celebration of all things Play

Brought to you by Virgin Media

Let’s face it, we could all do with a bit more play in our lives.

Struggle to remember the last time you played? Feel like you could do with connecting to your playful side? Or are you curious about what play really is? We’ve got just the event for you.

We could do with a little more play in our lives, regardless of how old we are, and that’s exactly the idea of the Virgin Media Playhouse, an upcoming installation at the Science Gallery in Trinity College Dublin.

At the Virgin Media Playhouse, visitors are invited to step into a world that is part playground, part science experiment. The exhibition has been custom-built to help you understand the state of mind that is play, which has been proven to be beneficial for children and adults alike. You’ll break away from the daily grind to get in touch with your more playful instincts and experience the joy and freedom that comes with play.

As you explore the Virgin Media Playhouse, you’ll play different games that have been developed around the various play personalities – the Joker, the Kinesthetic, the Explorer, the Director, the Collector, the Storyteller, the Competitor and the Creator. By the end of the experience, you’ll learn which play personality corresponds with your own.

Here’s a sample of what awaits players at this unique event:

Retro Arcade: Step into the world of classic retro arcade games like Pac-Man and Mario, where nostalgia meets timeless fun. As competitors, you’ll strategize, outmanoeuvre, and claim victory in every game. But beyond competition lies exploration, as each game offers new depths to uncover, and new strategies to master.

Trip of a Lifetime: Step into a world of 360-degree adventures where your journey is only limited by your imagination. As an explorer, you’ll navigate through stunning natural wonders in fully immersive 3D, choosing your own path at every turn. Embark on this virtual voyage today and discover some of the Earth’s most breath-taking places like never before.

Dance Off: The Retro Arcade Dance Machine merges kinaesthetic immersion with fierce competition. Players sync movement to the rhythm, engaging their physical senses to master challenges. In head-to-head battles, agility and precision are key as competitors vie for victory. It’s a dynamic fusion of physicality and rivalry, making every session an electrifying dance-off.

Football Challenge: Experience the Football Simulator; a thrilling amalgamation of competition and physical immersion. Test out your football skills with the game’s points challenge. Scores will be tracked on the live-in-game leaderboard where our biggest competitors are sure to keep coming back to secure their spot.

The Virgin Media Playhouse takes place on July 5th and 6th and it’s open from 12pm to 7pm. The event is 18+ and it’s completely free, although early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

Don’t miss out on your chance to connect with your most playful self. Secure your spot at virginmedia.ie/playhouse.