WATCH: James Kavanagh's quick and simple snack idea for unexpected guests this Christmas

James Kavanagh has a secret ingredient for prepping quick, simple and tasty party food this Christmas

When it comes to Christmas, we tend to take on more challenging feats in the kitchen, pulling out all the stops to create some tasty dishes for any guests popping in throughout the festive season.

But prepping some tasty snacks for guests this Christmas doesn't have to be complicated. With the right ingredients in your fridge, you could just be a few simple steps away from the perfect light bites to serve any guests that stop by this year.

Philadelphia's range of delicious cream cheeses makes prepping tasty Christmas snacks easy, using one key ingredient to add some extra flavour and taste to any meal.

With flavours like Philadelphia Original, Philadelphia Garlic & Herb and their brand-new Philadelphia Intense range to choose from, it's a super simple way to add loads of extra taste to a dish, through one easy-to-work-with ingredient.

Advertisement

With a light, aerated and deliciously creamy texture, it's an ideal ingredient for cooking or baking and its easy-to-spread qualities make it the perfect pairing for crackers or sandwiches this Christmas.

This hero ingredient is the basis of a great festive snack when a last-minute guest comes a calling this Christmas. Check out how James Kavanagh got on making it below:

Philadelphia is available in supermarkets nationwide