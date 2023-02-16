WATCH: James Kavanagh's secret plant-based ingredient that'll impress the pickiest of guests

Gone are the days of scrambling to piece together a decent snack for your plant-based pals, as James Kavanagh's new secret and 100% vegan ingredient is making your job as host an awful lot easier...

Any good host knows that catering for everyone's tastes is not always easy.

From pleasing picky eaters to prepping plant-based or vegan light bites, there are only so many snack options that everyone will enjoy. And it's especially tough to prepare for *those* pals that like to show up last-minute, giving you zero time to nip out to the shops or pop something into the oven. You know who you are...

The solution is surely to find a tasty snack idea that's quick and simple to prepare, and will impress both vegans and dairy-lovers alike. Enter Philadelphia Plant-Based, James Kavanagh's key ingredient when prepping tasty snacks and light nibbles that will please even the pickiest of guests. Made from almonds and oats, Philadelphia Plant Based has the same fresh creamy taste and easy-to-spread texture as Philadelphia Original - but it's entirely vegan.

In a nutshell, it gives plant-based guys and gals everywhere a delicious cream cheese alternative that really packs a punch when it comes to taste and flavour. It's a really versatile ingredient to have in your cupboard, as it can be enjoyed instantly, spread on crackers or toast as a quick snack, or used as a key ingredient in any vegan dinners or desserts you're making from scratch. Essentially, you can enjoy all the lovely perks of a plant-based diet, without parting ways with your favourite creamy spread.

Advertisement

Crucially, it's also ideal for those situations when a few last-minute guests land at your doorstep and you're under time pressure to pluck out some snack options that will satisfy everyone, from your diehard vegan pals to the unapologetic dairy-lovers in your life.

Proving it's a snack that nobody can resist, James Kavanagh puts the tasty new plant-based alternative to the test in the clip below...