WIN: A brand-new L’OR Barista Sublime Coffee Machine

Calling all coffee lovers! Don't miss your chance to get your hands on L'OR's innovative new coffee machine.

Looking to ditch the expense of your morning coffee run by investing in some at-home barista tech? Or maybe your current machine has seen better days, and you're on the lookout for the perfect upgrade.

Whatever your coffee needs, this could be the perfect prize for you...

L'OR has just launched their all-new L'OR Barista Sublime Coffee Machine, so you can create the perfect coffee shop experience in the comfort of your own home.

The new machine has loads of cool new features to help you create the perfect coffee at home, creating a classic double shot espresso or a larger coffee, similar to your favourite coffee shop order. It can even make two drinks at the same time, using the machine's unique double spout.

What really makes this system stand apart is the ability to take the new and exclusive L’OR Barista XXL capsules, which contain twice the amount of great-tasting coffee as standard pods. That means you can create tasty single or double Ristrettos, Espressos and Lungos quickly and easily, all from the comfort of your own home.

Available in Tesco and Dunnes Stores nationwide and on lorespresso.ie in three sleek colours, the machine also takes Nespresso compatible capsules, so it's sure to fit right in with your usual coffee routine.

And the best part? We're giving you the chance to WIN your very own L'OR Barista Sublime Coffee Machine and a range of XXL capsules, just in time for the cosy winter weather that pairs perfectly with a warm cup of coffee.

To be in with a chance to WIN, simply fill out the form below.

If you can't see the form, click here.

