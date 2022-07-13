Wondering what makes the perfect aperitivo moment? It's actually very simple...

Nothing captures the summer spirit quite like sitting out in the sun, enjoying a cool and refreshing drink alongside loved ones.

That summer BBQ party with family to celebrate a loved one coming home, after-work drinks with your colleagues to mark a big company win, a Sunday brunch with your pals or even a sunny Friday evening in the garden, unwinding with your favourite beverage after a long week.

Sipping on your favourite summer serve with some good food and great company is something of a summer tradition, but did you know that all of these special moments have a name?

These small but memorable summer occasions are all examples of the perfect aperitivo moment. An aperitivo is an old Italian tradition that pairs the perfect pre-meal beverage with good food, and of course, great company. Any aperitivo moment is centred around togetherness and connection, with a refreshing drink in hand, whether that's out at your favourite bar or restaurant or at home with loved ones.

And when it comes to choosing your aperitif, an Aperol Spritz is a refreshing, easy-to-make option that's sure to be the perfect pairing for all your summer aperitivo occasions.

Advertisement

Bright orange in colour, everything about Aperol's vibrant appearance and uniquely bittersweet taste makes it the perfect summer serve. Its unique infusion of herbs and roots are sure the whet your palette ahead of a mouth-watering meal, making it the ideal aperitif to order while enjoying a delicious meal out at your favourite restaurant.

Or, if you're enjoying an aperitivo moment at home, the perfect Aperol Spritz can be made quickly and easily by following three easy steps.

To create the perfect Aperol Spritz at home follow the simple 3-2-1 recipe of three parts prosecco, 2 part Aperol and 1 part soda. Fill a large white wine glass with plenty of ice, pour in 75ml of Prosecco followed by 50ml of Aperol, add a splash (25ml of soda), stir and garnish with a slice of orange. Just like that, you've got the perfect aperitif lined up for your next aperitivo moment.

All that's left to do is sit back, relax and enjoy your next summer aperitivo occasion - whatever that may be!

Advertisement

For your chance to win a selection of prizes and Aperol merchandise, all you need to do is share your Aperol Aperitivo moments on socials using the hashtag #LovinAperolSummer. Every image shared on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag counts as an entry. Click HERE to see some of the best Aperol Aperitivo moments so far.

Please drink responsibly.