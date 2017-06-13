Tried And Tested: I Got A Glam Makeover In This Temple Bar Studio

I've been obsessed with makeup since I can remember.

As soon as I could get my hands on it, I would spend all my time trying different looks, thinking that blue eyeshadow was stunnin. Through the years I've had many phases but I've really gotten used to doing my own face, so I find it difficult to let someone else do it.

For most people, they adore getting their makeup done but after a few disastrous experiences in the past, I've strayed a way from it at all occasions.

This week however, I took it upon myself to give MUAs another chance.

I headed down to The Makeup Bar in Temple Bar to get a makeover.

Heading in, I didn't know what to expect. I was going in with an open mind and I let the makeup artist do what she thought would suit me best. I have to say, when I saw her reach for a bright yellow eyeshadow, I was a little spooked at first.

A post shared by The Makeup Bar (@themakeupbartemplebar) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

What's the vibe?

The Makeup Bar is located in the heart of Temple Bar.

It's got a studio at the front of the building and then a makeup academy at the back where they provide makeup courses and classes. (I could do with some of those tbh.)

The room has big open windows to let in natural light, there's about four or five stations and mirrors on almost every wall so you can catch every angle.

As well as getting your makeup done, you can also get your hair done, which is such a deadly idea for groups of friends getting ready together as the workers can swap over between hair and makeup.

The staff are super friendly and it's a really relaxed atmosphere. When I was there, there was a group of friends there getting ready for a ball. Even though the room was nearly full, it was still a really intimate setting and I still felt like I was being looked after fully.

A post shared by The Makeup Bar (@themakeupbartemplebar) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

The Makeup

One thing I really liked about getting my makeup done here was that the artist used a wide range of products from all kinds of brands. She even had some bits from the Penneys range, so it made me feel like I could definitely achieve the look at home without breaking the bank.

I've gotten my makeup done in a chain store before and they only use products from their own brand. It can be pressuring in that situation because you feel like you have to buy the products after.

We went for a brown smokey eye, fake lashes, dewy finish foundation and a highlight and contour.

My makeup took under an hour to do and the time flew by because my artist was super bubbly and chatty and happy to answer the million questions I had for her.

The finished product:

A post shared by Éadaoin Fitzmaurice 🎥 (@bandeadd) on Aug 8, 2018 at 1:07pm PDT

I was so happy with how my makeup turned out. It was different from anything I had tried before but still very true to me and how I like my makeup to look.

I was able to go back to the office without feeling like I was caked but I still felt glam as hell.

My highlight was the dream, I wish I could have that done for me every morning.

The Makeupbar is a great place to go for any kind of makeup, their complete professionals and it's super central so it's handy to get to.

They're really good at doing festival hair and makeup so I think I'll try pop in again before Electric Picnic and get turned into a stun hun once again.

Thumbs up from me!

