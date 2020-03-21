Close

  • Scratch cards to be removed from shops after Winning Streak is suspended

By Darragh Murphy

March 21, 2020 at 9:48am

RTE and The National Lottery have reached the decision to suspend Winning Streak with immediate effect.

The decision comes amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the Government's insistence on more more stringent implementation of social distancing in a bit to halt the spread of Covid-19.

The last two episodes of The Late Late Show have taken place with no audience in attendance and host Ryan Tubridy dedicated significant segments to offering public health advice on how citizens should be behaving.

And now Winning Streak has been suspended, with participants who had been due to take part in Saturday night's show notified and assured that they will appear in a rescheduled show when current restrictions are lifted.

Winning Streak scratch cards will also be withdrawn from sale.

A tweet from the official National Lottery account reads: "We will be withdrawing all Winning Streak scratch cards from sale. All of the valid Winning Streak scratch card three-star entries sold to date will be honoured by way of an additional draw to appear on an additional episode which will take place once the show is back on air.

"Our priority is always the safety of our employees and our players so this decision was taken in the best interests of public health. We will continue to monitor the situation and look forward to bringing Winning Streak back to TV screens as soon as it is safe for us to do so."

