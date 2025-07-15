11 of the Best Books Set in Dublin to Read on a Rainy Day

It rains in Dublin. A lot. Weather significantly shapes culture. There are many books written about how it influences everything from daily life and traditions to artistic expression and even how societies organise themselves whether we realise it or not.

It rains here in the dramatic, cinematic way it rains on TV. A rain that births the slick, urgent kind of romanticism that makes you want to kiss someone or out run your demons. It rains in the way that inspires American characters in films to change their lives.

It also rains in slow, ambivalent, persistent fashions. Water falls from the sky. Drizzels, spits, lashes, buckets, pelts, pisses. It just happens, and then it keeps happening. We all walk through it. We postpone plans, reschedule them, then cancel altogether.

There is something about the rain that makes us stay put. It isolates, arrests, plants us in our homes rooting us to the couch. It can make us hard to understand to people who have not lived in a world where the weather dictates with fickle dexterity daily.

We go home, put the kettle on. We sit down, and we…. Read.

According to Eurostat, 26 % of Irish adults report reading ten or more books per year, the highest percentage of any EU country. Ireland’s library loans rose 31 % in 2022 vs 2021. Sometimes we read to escape, other times we read to see our own truths reflected back to us. Personally I believe Dubliners like to read about a Dublin written by a Dub where the city is incidental yet still everywhere, soaking through. Contemporary Dubs have a stubborn refusal to mythologize the city. They don’t want to see it depicted as an Irish New York. Glossy and full of false promises of success. We don’t see Dublin like that, nor have we ever.

This is, in part, why novels set in Dublin feel so piercing. They are colloquial without being provincial. They do not flatter the reader. This isn’t a new trend. Irish fiction has always been interested in the local. The legacy of Joyce still lingers in the form, vocabulary, banality and specificity of Dublin novels. So when we read we often want to read something set in our world.

Here are ten books that are just that.

Here Are the Young Men – Rob Doyle

The Lilliput Press, 2014

Four teenage boys in Dublin at the tail end of the Celtic Tiger, spiraling into drink and oblivion. The prose is brutal with lucidity. This is a coming-of-age novel that collapses into a disintegration-of-hope novel.

My Buried Life – Doreen Finn

New Island Books, 2015

Finn’s novel is built around a woman returning to Dublin after her mother’s death. The prose is clean and careful. It makes for a heart achingly revelatory read.

A Line Made by Walking – Sara Baume

Tramp Press, 2017

This is more of a post Dublin novel. It takes place in rural isolation after Baume’s narrator has left the city to fall apart more privately. The novel reads like a confession made to the rain itself.

My Hot Friend – Sophie White

Hachette Books Ireland, 2023

A razor-sharp exploration of friendship against the backdrop of contemporary Dublin. The book follows three women; Lexi, whose podcast is going stratospheric; Joanne, navigating the loneliness of new motherhood; and Claire, feeling frozen out of her old friend group, each caught in the messy realities of life in Dublin post pandemic.

Acts of Desperation – Megan Nolan

Jonathan Cape, 2021

A novel about longing. Set mostly in a shapeless Dublin of office jobs, pubs, and rented flats, it follows a young woman who mistakes pain for intimacy and calls it romance.

Dublin Seven – Frankie Gaffney

Liberties Press, 2015

Gaffney’s Dublin is raw, drug-fuelled and deeply self-conscious. Its pages are filled with men trying to perform masculinity on streets that barely notice.

The Dolocher – Caroline Barry

Black & White Publishing, 2016

A historical thriller that uses the legend of the Dolocher, a half-man, half-demon stalker, as a pretext to explore 18th-century Dublin’s obsessions with guilt, class, and gender.

Echoland – Joe Joyce

New Island Books, 2013

Set during the “The Emergency,” as it was called in neutral Ireland, Joyce’s novel unfolds in a Dublin that is paranoid. A German spy, a reluctant young officer. The plot moves quietly and the Dublin echos the tales of our grandparents.

Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling – Emer McLysaght & Sarah Breen

Gill Books, 2017

This commercial juggernaut is deftly funny. Aisling, the sensible country girl trying to survive Dublin, is Irish comic invention at its most acutely recognisable. The book walks the knife edge between satire and sincerity, and wins.

The Devil I Know – Claire Kilroy

Faber & Faber, 2012

This novel is about property development and Ireland’s collective descent into the greed of the Tiger years. It reads like satire, but breaks hearts with its honest refection of what brought about economic collapse in Ireland.

Conversations with Friends – Sally Rooney

Faber & Faber, 2017



If the Dublin novel now exists as a kind of emotional weather system, then this book is its most atmospheric example. Rooney simply places you inside the Dublin of her characters.