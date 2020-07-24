5 brunch boxes to order for the bank holiday

We all love brunch. In fact it's an essential mealtime that we have missed in recent months. If you didn't make your reservation early enough - do not panic; I have just the thing for you...

Brunch is that potentially dangerous time between waking up and being hangry. Most significant others have had to deal with the pre-brunch-hanger of a gal before she heads off to meet the Huns. As everywhere starts to slowly re-open; maybe you didn't book on time, or maybe you're just not feeling 100% sure about it all just yet. And that's okay..

I have the perfect thing for you - brunch boxes. Save yourself the hassle of getting all dolled up, and why not get a top notch brunch and enjoy it in the comfort of your jammies. Also a great excuse to get some good use out of that new garden furniture out the back!

Bread & Berries

Take the stress out of the bank holiday weekend with Bread & Berries. They offer gorgeous brunch platters made up of home-made sausage rolls, freshly baked brown bread, hand-made yoghurt & granola pots and that isn't even all of it. Top quality brunch, supporting local and delivery right to your door? It's a yes from me - so so handy!

Network

This cutie cafe is always a good spot for coffee and a treat on Aungier Street. You can now enjoy brunch from Network in the comfort of your own home. Oh and why not add in a jug of their unreal iced latte mix? Brunch and iced lattes in the back garden. Bougie.

Black Sheep Foods

Granola pots, pastries, apple juice - all looks and sounds delish to me. Order online and swing by to pick it up; ideal for those of you looking for an easy and relaxed bank holiday weekend. No stress and. a dreamy brunch.

The Mellow Fig

It almost hurts me to let this cat out of the bag, but I feel I should share... The Mellow Fig is a little spot off the main street in Blackrock and it shouldn't be overlooked. You can order their brunch boxes in advance and pick up on-time for the weekend. Pancakes and mac & cheese for brunch? Okay, you've twisted my arm. (If I were you I would also add on a few of their brownies - absolutely ridiculous.)

The Cake Cafe

These picnic boxes are perfect for the long weekend. You can even order a box with prosecco, if you're feelin' fancy. Mini sambos, fruit and of course the good stuff - cakes and treats, this box has something for everyone!

Where are your favourite spots to grab a to-go breakfast?

Lead Image via breadandberries.ie