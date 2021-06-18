Blinder Burger is the newest addition to the Ballybrack food scene

By James Fenton

June 18, 2021 at 9:36am

Blinder Burger is the newest addition to the Ballybrack food scene

The Village Yard in Ballybrack has welcomed a new addition in the form of Blinder Burger.

Blinder Burger is serving up everything from burgers (obvs) to fries, wings, hot dogs and more. Their New York Style Cart Hot Dogs look like they'll transport your taste buds to the Big Apple and there's also a range of toasties available and all the loaded fries you could wish for.

It's certainly one to check out this weekend and you can have a look at their menu here.

