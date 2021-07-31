Five delicious dishes to get stuck into this Bank Holiday weekend

Bank Holidays are all about eating nice food right? We've got a few delicious dishes you should try this weekend.

Oh baby... Let's get started!

Fish Finger Butty at Hen's Teeth

Rumour has it that this bad boy is the champ of fish finger butties.

Brisket Benedict at Grover Road

Elevate your eggs to elite status with slow braised beef brisket.

Roast Chicken Sandwich at Eleven Deli

Smoked bacon lardon stuffing? Say no more!

Sweetcorn Fritters at Two Boys Brew

Team this with a strong coffee, and you've got the makings of a cracker brunch.

Pomegranate Martini at Le Perroquet

Perfect for a rainy day. Pinkies up for this one!

Lead Image via Instagram/twoboysbrew

