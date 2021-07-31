Five delicious dishes to get stuck into this Bank Holiday weekend

By Lynda Keogh

July 31, 2021 at 3:58pm

Share:
Five delicious dishes to get stuck into this Bank Holiday weekend

Bank Holidays are all about eating nice food right? We've got a few delicious dishes you should try this weekend.

Oh baby... Let's get started!

Fish Finger Butty at Hen's Teeth

Rumour has it that this bad boy is the champ of fish finger butties.

Brisket Benedict at Grover Road

Elevate your eggs to elite status with slow braised beef brisket.

Roast Chicken Sandwich at Eleven Deli

Smoked bacon lardon stuffing? Say no more!

Sweetcorn Fritters at Two Boys Brew

Team this with a strong coffee, and you've got the makings of a cracker brunch.

Pomegranate Martini at Le Perroquet

Perfect for a rainy day. Pinkies up for this one!

Lead Image via Instagram/twoboysbrew

READ NEXT: Sova Vegan Butcher announces new Dublin 8 location

Share:

Latest articles

Sova Vegan Butcher announce a new location in Dublin 8

Brand new cultural experience brings an added spark to the Guinness Storehouse

Ten tasty spots to get an açai bowl in Dublin this weekend

Will these pasta crisps with a whipped feta dip be the next TikTok recipe trend?

You may also love

This online sustainable fave has a pop up shop in Dublin this weekend!

One of Dublin's fave bakeries has a delicious new addition

There's free pizza in Dublin for anyone called Emer or Edmundo this week

Welcome, Hawker - Hang Dai's new takeaway window serving food and cocktails

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.