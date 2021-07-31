Five delicious dishes to get stuck into this Bank Holiday weekend

Bank Holidays are all about eating nice food right? We've got a few delicious dishes you should try this weekend.
Oh baby... Let's get started!
Fish Finger Butty at Hen's Teeth
Rumour has it that this bad boy is the champ of fish finger butties.
Brisket Benedict at Grover Road
Elevate your eggs to elite status with slow braised beef brisket.
Roast Chicken Sandwich at Eleven Deli
Smoked bacon lardon stuffing? Say no more!
Sweetcorn Fritters at Two Boys Brew
Team this with a strong coffee, and you've got the makings of a cracker brunch.
Pomegranate Martini at Le Perroquet
Perfect for a rainy day. Pinkies up for this one!
Lead Image via Instagram/twoboysbrew