Locals lament closure of iconic Stoneybatter shop after 40 years

Locals in Stoneybatter have been paying tribute to local hero Maureen McGuinness as she prepares to shut up shop following over 40 years of service.

Owner of the eponymous store on Manor Place, Maureen has dedicated more than four decades to serving the local Stoneybatter community but at the end of April she will close her doors for the final time.

People have been paying tribute underneath a post on the Pride of Place Stoneybatter Facebook page which says that 'Maureen will be closing the shutters of her shop on Manor Place at the end of April after over 40 years. Maureen will be greatly missed....a true Stoneybatter Legend for sure.

'This is not the farewell message but a little heads up to pop in over the coming weeks to say hello, thank you and a slán go fóill. Maureen wanted to let you all know that her greeting cards are all 30c and a great way to stack up. How about dropping a card or note in to say farewell and thank you and a lovely momento for Maureen to keep?'

Locals have been paying tribute to Maureen in the comment section, with one posting 'Maureen is an icon of Dublin 7, she deserves a lovely retirement' and another adding 'an institution in Stoneybatter, may Maureen have a long, happy and healthy retirement.'

A sad day for the area indeed but we're sure anyone who has passed through Maureen's doors will wish her well for the future.