Luke Combs announces huge Irish date on his 2026 tour – how to get tickets

Luke Combs has announced details of a headline UK and Ireland for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform a string of stadium and outdoor shows as part of his upcoming My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.

He’ll perform at Co. Meath’s Slane Castle on 18 July ahead of shows at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on 25 July and Wembley Stadium on 1 August.

They’ll mark his biggest shows to date in the UK and Ireland, and are part of a wider tour which will see him stop off across North America and Europe.

He’s set to play shows in the likes of Gothenburg, Paris, Amsterdam, Toronto, Columbus and Las Vegas across 2026.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from his upcoming sixth studio album, including single “Back in the Saddle”.

Released earlier this year, it followed up his 2024 album, Fathers & Sons and gave fans an idea of what to expect from his sixth album.

As well as this he’ll play tracks from his back catalogue, including hit cover “Fast Car”, “Where the Wild Things Are”, “Beautiful Crazy” and “When It Rains It Pours”.

Ahead of Luke Combs tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Luke Combs tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Luke Combs tickets in the general sale from 10am on Friday, 17 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, a Luke Combs Bootleggers Presale takes place for fans from 10am local time on Tuesday, 14 October.

This can be accessed via the singer’s website here, just choose your preferred date from his schedule to access tickets early.

4 July – Gothenburg, Ullevi – tickets

7 July – Paris, Accor Arena

11 July – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA – tickets

18 July – Co. Meath, Slane Castle – tickets

25 July – Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium – tickets

1 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets