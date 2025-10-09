Search icon

Uncategorized

09th Oct 2025

Luke Combs announces huge Irish date on his 2026 tour – how to get tickets

Ryan Jarrett

He’ll perform his biggest shows to date

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Luke Combs has announced details of a headline UK and Ireland for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform a string of stadium and outdoor shows as part of his upcoming My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.

He’ll perform at Co. Meath’s Slane Castle on 18 July ahead of shows at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on 25 July and Wembley Stadium on 1 August.

They’ll mark his biggest shows to date in the UK and Ireland, and are part of a wider tour which will see him stop off across North America and Europe.

He’s set to play shows in the likes of Gothenburg, Paris, Amsterdam, Toronto, Columbus and Las Vegas across 2026.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from his upcoming sixth studio album, including single “Back in the Saddle”.

Released earlier this year, it followed up his 2024 album, Fathers & Sons and gave fans an idea of what to expect from his sixth album.

As well as this he’ll play tracks from his back catalogue, including hit cover “Fast Car”, “Where the Wild Things Are”, “Beautiful Crazy” and “When It Rains It Pours”.

Ahead of Luke Combs tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Luke Combs tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Luke Combs tickets in the general sale from 10am on Friday, 17 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, a Luke Combs Bootleggers Presale takes place for fans from 10am local time on Tuesday, 14 October.

This can be accessed via the singer’s website here, just choose your preferred date from his schedule to access tickets early.

What are the tour dates?

4 July – Gothenburg, Ullevi – tickets

7 July – Paris, Accor Arena

11 July – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA – tickets

18 July – Co. Meath, Slane Castle – tickets

25 July – Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium – tickets

1 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

Topics:

music,tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Kodaline announce shock split after over 20 years together

Entertainment

Kodaline announce shock split after over 20 years together

By Ava Keady

Fans left devastated after Wild Roots 2024 cancelled

events

Fans left devastated after Wild Roots 2024 cancelled

By lovindublin

Feist donates merch proceeds from Dublin’s Arcade Fire gig to Women’s Aid

music

Feist donates merch proceeds from Dublin’s Arcade Fire gig to Women’s Aid

By Emily Mullen

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Sylvanian Drama creator wins (sort of) as Japanese toymaker drops US lawsuit

Sylvanian Drama creator wins (sort of) as Japanese toymaker drops US lawsuit

By Shamim de Brún

7 Places in Dublin That Will Make You Feel Like You’re on Holiday

7 Places in Dublin That Will Make You Feel Like You’re on Holiday

By Shamim de Brún

10 of the Best Cookies in Dublin Right Now

10 of the Best Cookies in Dublin Right Now

By Shamim de Brún

9 Times The Dáil Went Bonkers and Got Caught on Mic

9 Times The Dáil Went Bonkers and Got Caught on Mic

By Shamim de Brún

“Potato I Have”: Why Are We So Obsessed with Potatoes

“Potato I Have”: Why Are We So Obsessed with Potatoes

By Shamim de Brún

Dublin Deserves Public Spaces

Dublin

Dublin Deserves Public Spaces

By Shamim de Brún

Dublin to become new home of Foodhub’s global headquarters

Dublin

Dublin to become new home of Foodhub’s global headquarters

By Ava Keady

Opening date revealed for brand new Dublin Christmas market

Christmas

Opening date revealed for brand new Dublin Christmas market

By Ava Keady

US firm eyes Dublin Bikes takeover during city visit

dublin bike

US firm eyes Dublin Bikes takeover during city visit

By Ava Keady

House of Guinness cast takes a tour of the city

house of guinness

House of Guinness cast takes a tour of the city

By Ava Keady

Dublin hotel awarded best in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler

Award

Dublin hotel awarded best in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler

By Ava Keady

Viral döner kebab chain to open its first Irish location in Dublin shopping centre

food

Viral döner kebab chain to open its first Irish location in Dublin shopping centre

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Outrage as much-loved bookstore damaged in arson attack

arson attack

Outrage as much-loved bookstore damaged in arson attack

By Ava Keady

Dublin Metrolink construction will cause rail disruption for 21 months on these key lines

metrolink

Dublin Metrolink construction will cause rail disruption for 21 months on these key lines

By Ava Keady

Miriam Mullins meets a dairy farmer in new series exploring Ireland’s yogurt boom

Miriam Mullins meets a dairy farmer in new series exploring Ireland’s yogurt boom

By Sarah McKenna

Garda urge public to stop pranking people with AI home intruder pictures

Garda urge public to stop pranking people with AI home intruder pictures

By Ava Keady

3 Oktoberfest 2025 events to check out in Dublin

oktoberfest

3 Oktoberfest 2025 events to check out in Dublin

By Ava Keady

Two Dublin bookshops longlisted for An Post’s ‘Bookshop of the Year’ award

Two Dublin bookshops longlisted for An Post’s ‘Bookshop of the Year’ award

By Ava Keady

Load more stories