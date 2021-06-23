One of Dublin's fave bakeries has a delicious new addition

By Fiona Frawley

June 23, 2021 at 10:26am

Share:
One of Dublin's fave bakeries has a delicious new addition

Bread 41 are famous for their pastries and breads, they sell out in a flash in all their Dublin locations, and their free sourdough starter was the most coveted item in town for all home bakers during lockdowns 1 thru 3.

Now they've added something new to their repertoire, and to be honest just looking at the pic of it makes us emotional.

Introducing Bread 41 cakes. Obviously we all love a bitta chocolate cake, but this one looks elite. It looks less like the mushed up chocolatey blob you'd see with footmarks in it on the ground at a 6 year olds birthday party, and more like something that should be on display in the Louvre to be quite honest. Toasted rye and dark chocolate sponge surrounded by whipped ganache complete with a sprinkling from sea salt bae, what more do you really need? This cake and loads more including a lemon cake, carnival cake and soaked chiffon cake with vanilla cream (if you don't mind) are available to preorder here for your next special occasion. You know, like Wednesday for example.

Header image via bread41.ie

READ NEXT: Headliners announced for outdoor pilot gig with 3,500 attendees

Share:

Latest articles

Fishermen from all over the country are making waves with Dublin protest

Why you need to head to this food market for some seriously delicious cannolis

A Dublin bar has combined two of our fave dishes in one delish burger

There's a fun little Pride bake along happening on Instagram at 7pm tonight!

You may also love

There's free pizza in Dublin for anyone called Emer or Edmundo this week

Welcome, Hawker - Hang Dai's new takeaway window serving food and cocktails

There will be a 'street food summer' on Poolbeg Street with new plans announced this week

Twins Calum and Donnacha Geary were the stars of The Late Late Show on Friday

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.