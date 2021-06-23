One of Dublin's fave bakeries has a delicious new addition

Bread 41 are famous for their pastries and breads, they sell out in a flash in all their Dublin locations, and their free sourdough starter was the most coveted item in town for all home bakers during lockdowns 1 thru 3.

Now they've added something new to their repertoire, and to be honest just looking at the pic of it makes us emotional.

Introducing Bread 41 cakes. Obviously we all love a bitta chocolate cake, but this one looks elite. It looks less like the mushed up chocolatey blob you'd see with footmarks in it on the ground at a 6 year olds birthday party, and more like something that should be on display in the Louvre to be quite honest. Toasted rye and dark chocolate sponge surrounded by whipped ganache complete with a sprinkling from sea salt bae, what more do you really need? This cake and loads more including a lemon cake, carnival cake and soaked chiffon cake with vanilla cream (if you don't mind) are available to preorder here for your next special occasion. You know, like Wednesday for example.

Header image via bread41.ie

