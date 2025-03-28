Search icon

28th Mar 2025

Soup Deserves More Than Bread

Shamim de Brún

For too long, we have blindly accepted bread as soup’s default companion.

A crusty slice. A buttered roll. A limp triangle of soda bread, begrudgingly offered on the side. The assumption is so baked in (pun intended) that we’ve stopped questioning it. Soup? Must be served with bread. End of. No further thought required.

But what if, and I get that this is a hear me out, bread isn’t the best match? What if soup has been settling this entire time?

Bread is fine. It’s dependable. It’s… there. But it’s also predictable, often soggy, and, frankly, a little smug about it. It shows up to every soup occasion like it owns the place. And we let it. We enable its monopoly, we cut it into triangles. We toast it, we rub garlic on it, we lower it gently into the bowl like some sort of edible flotation device. We’ve made soup submissive to bread.

Enough.

What if soup had options? What if it had range?

Why not try arancini. A crispy, golden ball of risotto-y magic that holds its own. Arancini doesn’t sponge up the broth and disintegrate into sadness. No. It dares to be distinct. It serves textural contrast. It’s got some actual heft. Especially the chonkers. contrast, actual heft. You chase spoonfuls with bites of crunch. You let the molten cheese core soothe your wintry soul. 

Or consider the humble potato. Roasties, baby boiled, chips. Hell, even a few well-salted crisps on the side of a bowl of leek and potato? Absolute poetry. Mashed potato as a dipper for tomato soup? Sublime. A hash brown perched on the rim of your mug of lentil like a decadent crown? Groundbreaking.

Soup deserves contrast. It deserves drama. Bread is passive. Potatoes bring character. Arancini brings aura.

Not all soup is bread-compatible. Try dipping a baguette into a miso broth and tell me you didn’t just invent a texture crime. Some soups are light, some are creamy, some are spicy, some are brothy. Why must they all be yoked to the tyranny of yeasted wheat?

I’m not saying never eat bread again. I’m not a monster. A well-made sourdough with butter is a joy, obviously. But we need to break up the codependency. Soup and bread have become that long-married couple who don’t speak at dinner. They sit there, going through the motions, not tasting anything anymore. Soup deserves to flirt. To experiment. To find itself.

So I beg you: throw an arancino into the bowl. Try hash browns on the side. Let soup have its hot girl summer.

Bread can take a break. Let soup see other carbs.

