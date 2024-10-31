The secret sauce to Brother Hubbard’s tastiest dishes? Turns out it’s yogurt.

Brought to you by the National Dairy Council

From sweet to savoury, yogurt serves to bring out the best of this restaurant’s flavoursome dishes.

With a Middle-Eastern inspired menu, top tier coffee and a great balance of sweet and savoury dishes, Brother Hubbard has become a Dublin favourite for brunch.

The restaurant has four locations – the city centre flagship on Capel Street, Brother Hubbard South on Harrington Street, Brother Hubbard Arnotts and its newest branch in Ranelagh.

To try out some of their most popular dishes – and get to the heart of what makes them so tasty – the National Dairy Council sent Erica Drum to Brother Hubbard Ranelagh as part of the Yogurt Tastemakers series.

Brother Hubbard is renowned for their Middle-Eastern and Turkish inspired dishes, which use the best of Irish dairy products. So, after greeting Lorna Foley, it was only right that Erica kicked off her taste test with Eggs Menemen. This Turkish breakfast dish is made with eggs and local vegetables and is served on homemade bread and finished off with a dollop of local yogurt. For this dish, the yogurt adds a tanginess and sharpness to the eggs, as well as some lovely texture.

Yogurt is extensive on the Brother Hubbard menu, as Lorna explains. From sweet to savoury, breakfast to dinner, yogurt weaves some of the restaurants most popular dishes together.

Take the Yogurt, Lemon and Passionfruit Cake. Yogurt is not only used in the base, but it’s also served with a side of yogurt to add even more tanginess. Yogurt is also a mainstay in Brother Hubbard’s savoury dishes. The Chicken Fatteh, for instance, is marinated chicken served on a flavoursome garlic and herb yogurt base.

So, what is it about yogurt? In addition to the way it brings out the flavour of Brother Hubbard’s dishes, Lorna chalks its popularity up to its nutritional benefits. Not only does it have a lower fat content than cream, but it’s naturally high in protein and a source of calcium.

