There's a fun little Pride bake along happening on Instagram at 7pm tonight!

By Fiona Frawley

June 22, 2021 at 4:03pm

If you like to think of yourself as a bit of a Mary Berry you might have already heard of Gearóid Farrelly's bake along comedy show, which he launched via Insta Live over lockdown.

We've baked, we've laughed, we've cried when our meringues burnt and comforted ourselves with a gin or six. It was a great way to enjoy a bitta comedy over lockdown, and tonight Gearóid is celebrating Pride by undertaking this rainbow creation:

If you're looking for a fun Pride activity but not in the mood to go out and paint the town, why not get in on the action? The bake alongs are always gas (no surprise there, Gearóid is an Irish comedy legend with some serious strings to his bow, including performing with Joan Rivers back in the day) and it's something you can get involved in without having to get out of your pjs. You can find out more about the bake alongs here, and pick up the 30 eggs needed to get involved at your supermarket of choice. Not a bother on ya sure.

Header image via Shutterstock 

