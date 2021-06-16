There's free pizza in Dublin for anyone called Emer or Edmundo this week

By James Fenton

June 16, 2021 at 4:21pm

There's free pizza in Dublin for anyone called Emer or Edmundo this week

The Back Page in Phibsboro are offering free pizza to anyone called Emer or Edmundo this week.

The weekly pizza deal at The Back Page rolls on and this week, those called Emer or Edmundo are the lucky recipients of the generous offer.

To ensure you get your hands on the deal and your teeth into a delicious Back Page pizza, be sure to bring you ID. The offer is valid for collection only and runs until the end of the week.

Have a look at the pizza menu here.

